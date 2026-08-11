The San Francisco Giants are in a rough stretch in the season. They lost 6-3 in extra innings in their series opener against the Houston Astros on Monday. It marked their second consecutive loss in the 10th inning.

The Giants made 5 trades at the Aug. 3 deadline. They moved 6 players off their MLB roster, including second baseman Luis Arraez, outfielder Heliot Ramos, starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle, and relievers Erik Miller and Caleb Killian.

San Francisco is 2-5 since the trade deadline and a season-low 21 games below .500.

San Francisco Giants Release 25-Year-Old Player From Organization

The Giants announced that utility player Eddys Leonard was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Outfielder Victor Bericoto was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The 24-year-old will start in left field and bat fifth in the lineup against the Astros on Tuesday.

San Francisco also announced that catcher Andrew Knizner was signed to a Major League contract and Zach Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Knizner is a familiar face. He played in 33 games as a backup to starting catcher Patrick Bailey last season.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added further details on Tuesday’s roster moves.

“The Giants brought back Andrew Knizner to add catching help, he was with them last year. Victor Bericoto is also back from his rehab assignment (and should play every day). Eddys Leonard was DFA’d and Zach Morgan was sent back to Triple-A,” Pavlovic reported.

Eddys Leonard Short Major League Stint With the Giants

Between trading outfielder Heliot Ramos and Victor Bericoto’s injury, the Giants needed depth in left field.

San Francisco promoted Leonard from Triple-A Sacramento to fill that void.

The utility player was mainly part of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers’ minor league organizations before joining the Giants.

The 25-year-old played in only three games, all in left field. He recorded 2 hits in 8 at-bats with the Giants before his release.

Victor Bericoto Rejoins the San Francisco Giants

The 24-year-old outfielder has shown promise in his short sample size with the Giants. He impressed during Spring Training but did not make the initial Opening Day roster.

However, once everyday starter Heliot Ramos suffered an injury, Bericoto was given opportunities at the major league level.

The outfielder is currently slashing .293/.305/.552 for an impressive .857 OPS in 24 games. He also has 4 home runs and 9 RBIs in 58 at-bats.

Now that the team traded Ramos to the New York Yankees, the 24-year-old can further showcase his abilities. Bericoto’s performance at the end of this year could determine if the Giants believe he can be a part of their future.