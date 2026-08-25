San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Reds Series

The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.

The Giants won the first game of the series 5-0 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m. PDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Giants quietly announced the release of a 26-year-old pitcher from their organization.

San Francisco Giants Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Reds Series

Via MiLB.com: San Jose Giants released RHP Sam Knowlton.

The Giants acquired Knowlton, 26, from the Atlantic League’s Lexington Legends on June 18.

The right-hander posted a rough 8.31 ERA with a 2.48 WHIP and 19 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings with Single-A San Jose before being released.

More About Sam Knowlton’s Career

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Knowlton in the 12th round (No. 355 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of South Alabama.

Knowlton recorded a 5.66 ERA over 35 innings with the Diamondbacks’ Single-A affiliate in 2024.

In 2025, Knowlton posted a 5.05 ERA in 46 1/3 innings with Arizona’s High-A affiliate.

The Diamondbacks released Knowlton on May 9 after he posted a 6.48 ERA in 8 1/3 innings to begin the season.

Between his stints with the Giants and Diamondbacks organizations, Knowlton recorded a 3.68 ERA over 7 1/3 innings in the Atlantic League.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants had had a disappointing season. Currently, they are in fourth place in the National League West with a 53-78 record.

Only the Colorado Rockies (50-81) have a worse record in the National League.

The Giants have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Before defeating Cincinnati on Monday night, San Francisco was swept by the Boston Red Sox in three games over the weekend.

The Giants will wrap up their series against the Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

After that, the club will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game series, including a doubleheader on Saturday.