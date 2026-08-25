San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Reds Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Giants won the first game of the series 5-0 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m. PDT on Tuesday.
Before Tuesday’s game, the Giants quietly announced the release of a 26-year-old pitcher from their organization.
San Francisco Giants Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Reds Series
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Giants acquired Knowlton, 26, from the Atlantic League’s Lexington Legends on June 18.
The right-hander posted a rough 8.31 ERA with a 2.48 WHIP and 19 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings with Single-A San Jose before being released.
More About Sam Knowlton’s Career
GettySCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: A San Francisco Giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during a Cactus League game between the Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Scottsdale Stadium on March 11, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Knowlton in the 12th round (No. 355 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of South Alabama.
Knowlton recorded a 5.66 ERA over 35 innings with the Diamondbacks’ Single-A affiliate in 2024.
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 24: An MLB debut patch is seen on the jersey of Mitch Bratt #60 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to his start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 24, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)
In 2025, Knowlton posted a 5.05 ERA in 46 1/3 innings with Arizona’s High-A affiliate.
The Diamondbacks released Knowlton on May 9 after he posted a 6.48 ERA in 8 1/3 innings to begin the season.
Between his stints with the Giants and Diamondbacks organizations, Knowlton recorded a 3.68 ERA over 7 1/3 innings in the Atlantic League.
San Francisco Giants Right Now
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Osleivis Basabe #39 dumps water on Drew Gilbert #0 of the San Francisco Giants after they beat the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Giants had had a disappointing season. Currently, they are in fourth place in the National League West with a 53-78 record.
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 22: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants greets Andrew Knizner #19 after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
The Giants have lost seven of their last 10 games.
Before defeating Cincinnati on Monday night, San Francisco was swept by the Boston Red Sox in three games over the weekend.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with first base umpire Rob Drake during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The Giants will wrap up their series against the Reds on Wednesday afternoon.
After that, the club will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game series, including a doubleheader on Saturday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Reds Series