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San Francisco Giants Release 32-Year-Old Pitcher After Cardinals Game

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BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 19: Spencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants yells into his glove after pitching against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 19, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals after a miraculous comeback victory on Wednesday.

The Giants trailed 6-1 entering the bottom half of the 8th inning. But the team scored 6 runs in the inning and shut down the Cardinals in the 9th to get the win.

Additionally, San Francisco picked up the sweep without star slugger Rafael Devers. Giants manager Tony Vitello gave Devers a rest day after playing all 146 regular-season games.

Rookie first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge filled that void in the lineup. The 6-foot-7-inch lefty went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

Giants Release 32-Year-Old Pitcher After Sweeping the Cardinals

Shortly after Wednesday’s sweep, the Giants announced that they released right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens.

The team had to open a spot after claiming right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Davitt was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the roster news: “The Giants DFA’d Spencer Bivens to open a spot for right-hander Duncan Davitt, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A. They might reach 70 players before the end of the year.”

Spencer Bivens
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 26: Spencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Looking at Spencer Bivens’ Career with the Giants

After spending 7 years in the minors, Bivens made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2024. He appeared in 27 games that season, posting a 3-1 record and 3.14 ERA.

The right-handed pitcher made the 2025 Opening Day roster after a strong impression. He posted a 4.00 ERA in 54 games out of the bullpen. Bivens recorded a 4-3 record that year.

Bivens started the 2026 season in Triple-A Sacramento. He was promoted back to the big leagues on Aug. 26. However, the reliever struggled in 5 innings pitched before his eventual DFA.

Bivens allowed 11 hits and 8 runs in just 5 innings pitched this year. He appeared in 4 games and posted a 14.40 ERA.

Spencer Bivens Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Spencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Mets in the top of the second inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

What’s Next for the Giants

The Giants have found some momentum late in the season. After Wednesday’s sweep over the Cardinals, the Giants have won 4 of their last 5 games.

They have also won 6 of their past 10 games.

However, the Giants are mathematically eliminated from a postseason berth. They currently own a 62-85 record.

After an off-day on Thursday, the SF Giants will host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series starting on Friday.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Release 32-Year-Old Pitcher After Cardinals Game

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