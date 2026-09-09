San Francisco Giants Release 32-Year-Old Pitcher After Cardinals Game

The San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals after a miraculous comeback victory on Wednesday.

The Giants trailed 6-1 entering the bottom half of the 8th inning. But the team scored 6 runs in the inning and shut down the Cardinals in the 9th to get the win.

Additionally, San Francisco picked up the sweep without star slugger Rafael Devers. Giants manager Tony Vitello gave Devers a rest day after playing all 146 regular-season games.

Rookie first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge filled that void in the lineup. The 6-foot-7-inch lefty went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

Giants Release 32-Year-Old Pitcher After Sweeping the Cardinals

Shortly after Wednesday’s sweep, the Giants announced that they released right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens.

The team had to open a spot after claiming right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Davitt was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the roster news: “The Giants DFA’d Spencer Bivens to open a spot for right-hander Duncan Davitt, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A. They might reach 70 players before the end of the year.”

Looking at Spencer Bivens’ Career with the Giants

After spending 7 years in the minors, Bivens made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2024. He appeared in 27 games that season, posting a 3-1 record and 3.14 ERA.

The right-handed pitcher made the 2025 Opening Day roster after a strong impression. He posted a 4.00 ERA in 54 games out of the bullpen. Bivens recorded a 4-3 record that year.

Bivens started the 2026 season in Triple-A Sacramento. He was promoted back to the big leagues on Aug. 26. However, the reliever struggled in 5 innings pitched before his eventual DFA.

Bivens allowed 11 hits and 8 runs in just 5 innings pitched this year. He appeared in 4 games and posted a 14.40 ERA.

What’s Next for the Giants

The Giants have found some momentum late in the season. After Wednesday’s sweep over the Cardinals, the Giants have won 4 of their last 5 games.

They have also won 6 of their past 10 games.

However, the Giants are mathematically eliminated from a postseason berth. They currently own a 62-85 record.

After an off-day on Thursday, the SF Giants will host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series starting on Friday.