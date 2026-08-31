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San Francisco Giants Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Braves Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.

They won by a score of 7-2.

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote: “Giants win, 7-2. Yunior Marte was great in his debut. Bryce Eldridge and Rafael Devers combined for six hits and six RBIs. They split the doubleheader and four-game set. They’re 56-81.”

San Francisco Giants Release 5-Year MLB Player

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is out at first base as Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants catches the ball in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

One of the announcements was that Buddy Kennedy had elected free agency.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP Matt Wilkinson returned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday. • LHP Sam Hentges placed on the 15-day injured list (retro to August 27) with a left forearm strain. • LHP Matt Wilkinson (#71) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • IF Buddy Kennedy cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento and elected free agency.”

Kennedy has spent part of five seasons in the MLB.

He appeared in 25 games for the Giants (and Seattle Mariners) this year.

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 and Drew Cavanaugh #61 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate after scoring on a single by Drew Gilbert #0 in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on August 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In addition to those two teams, Kennedy has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old is batting .165 with 33 hits, two home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs and one stolen base in 92 games.

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It will be interesting to see if Kennedy gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide depth at the Triple-A level.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyYunior Marte #87 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by his teammates before being pulled during the top of the fifth inning in his MLB Debut in game two of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on August 29, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 56-81 record in 137 games.

They will visit the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park in Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Braves Game

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