San Francisco Giants Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Braves Game

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.

They won by a score of 7-2.

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote: “Giants win, 7-2. Yunior Marte was great in his debut. Bryce Eldridge and Rafael Devers combined for six hits and six RBIs. They split the doubleheader and four-game set. They’re 56-81.”

San Francisco Giants Release 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

One of the announcements was that Buddy Kennedy had elected free agency.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP Matt Wilkinson returned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday. • LHP Sam Hentges placed on the 15-day injured list (retro to August 27) with a left forearm strain. • LHP Matt Wilkinson (#71) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • IF Buddy Kennedy cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento and elected free agency.”

Kennedy has spent part of five seasons in the MLB.

He appeared in 25 games for the Giants (and Seattle Mariners) this year.

In addition to those two teams, Kennedy has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old is batting .165 with 33 hits, two home runs, 21 RBIs, 20 runs and one stolen base in 92 games.

It will be interesting to see if Kennedy gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide depth at the Triple-A level.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 56-81 record in 137 games.

They will visit the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park in Georgia.