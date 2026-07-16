San Francisco Giants Reportedly Set To Make Intriguing Roster Move

On Friday evening, the San Francisco Giants will resume action when they visit the Mariners in Seattle.

The Giants are coming off a strong showing in their most recent series where they took three out of four games from the Colorado Rockies (at home).

They most recently won Sunday’s game by a score of 3-1.

SF Giants Set To Make Intriguing Roster Move

During the All-Star break, Chase Ford of Milb Central reported that the Giants are making a roster move within their organization.

Ford wrote: “The San Francisco Giants are promoting OF Trevor Cohen to Richmond (Double-A). Cohen had a .297 batting average with 31 extra-base hits and 26 stolen bases for the Eugene Emeralds.”

Cohen was picked in the 3rd round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Rutgers.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Michael Monreal: “Another promotion of a notable prospect for the #SFGiants. Cohen was the #14 ranked prospect on @JustBB_Media’s top prospects in the system.”

@KVCardz: “Wonder who’s gonna get moved up from San Jose to Eugene… Exciting times for young talent in the pipeline that’s for sure!”

Jeff Young: “Trevor Cohen got off to a slow start but had put up a 127 wRC+ in 279 plate appearances since May 1. He can impact the game a few different ways, including moving the line. He will join Gavin Kilen and Dakota Jordan in Richmond.”

Cohen is a very intriguing prospect within the Giants‘ organization.

He finished his final season at Rutgers batting .387 with 91 hits, two home runs, 36 RBIs, 45 runs and 19 stolen bases in 57 games.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a very tough start to the 2026 season despite their high-profile roster.

They come into Friday night as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants are 5-5 (and they are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).