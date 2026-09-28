Former San Francisco Giants Star Retires With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the 2026 regular season.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 5-1 (at home).

Despite coming into the year with a high-profile roster, the Giants did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Former SF Giants Star Retires With Over $400 Million

Over the weekend, a former Giants star pitched in his last MLB game (for the Detroit Tigers).

Justin Verlander will now retire following a legendary career.

MLB wrote: “Thank you, Justin Verlander 🧡 JV leaves the mound for the Tigers – one final time.”

It’s worth noting that Verlander will end up with over $420 million in career earnings once the Tigers are done paying him (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Verlander On The Giants

Verlander is one of the best pitchers of all time (and a surefire Hall of Famer).

Down the road, it will be easy to forget that Verlander spent the 2025 season with the Giants.

He finished that year going 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 7, 2025): “Right-hander Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The future Hall of Famer, who turns 42 next month, will spend his 20th season with the Giants.”

The Giants did not make the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Looking At Verlander’s Other Teams

Verlander was picked in the 1st round of the 2004 MLB Draft (by the Tigers).

In addition to the Tigers and Giants, he has also had stops with the Houston Astros and New York Mets over 21 seasons.

The 43-year-old finished his incredible career going 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA in 557 games (all starts).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 26): “And the Detroit Tigers win on Justin Verlander’s final game with an epic ninth-inning comeback on Eduardo Valencia’s 2-out, 2 strike, 2-run HR. Tigers 4, Pirates 3. And Verlander goes out a winner!”