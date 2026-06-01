Giants’ Rookie First Baseman Turns Heads In Offensive Explosion

The San Francisco Giants‘ offense exploded against the Colorado Rockies in a 19-6 victory. The blowout win improves their record to 23-36. But more importantly, it snaps their five-game losing streak as they avoid getting swept.

Giants’ top prospect Bryce Eldridge had a breakout, four-hit performance that Giants fans have been waiting for from the 6-foot-7-inch lefty slugger.

Giants’ Bryce Eldridge Has Four-Hit Performance

Eldridge, batting 7th, had his first four-hit performance with the big league club, which included three extra-base hits. The 21-year-old doubled in the second and fourth innings.

He followed it up with a mammoth 453-foot home run to dead center. The monster home run highlighted the 70-grade power that makes Giants fans excited for his future.

To sweeten the performance, Eldridge singled in the ninth inning to collect his fourth hit. The tall lefty finished 4-for-6 with a home run, 4 runs scored, and an RBI.

Eldridge Starting To Heat Up After Inconsistent At-Bats

The 21-year-old first baseman / designated hitter called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier this month to help provide an offensive spark to a sputtering Giants team. But Eldridge was in and out of the lineup. The controversial lineup decision made many question why they brought him up to begin with.

But Eldridge has now started in 8 of the last 9 games for San Francisco. During that span, he has seen his season average rise over .100 points.

Make that .400 with a homer, five doubles and a 1.300 OPS 🤯 https://t.co/r27jktfEEf — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 31, 2026

In his last 7 games, Eldridge has showcased his power. He is batting .400 with a home run, 5 doubles and a 1.300 OPS. He also has lowered his strikeout rate significantly, a flaw that the Giants front office wanted him to improve in the minor leagues.

Eldridge has seen all of his at-bats at the bottom end of the lineup, as high as 6th and as low as 8th. It will be interesting to see if manager Tony Vitello will move up the hot slugger to the heart of the lineup.

Other Giants Top Performers in Blowout Win

Multiple Giants impressed with their bats in the 19-6 win. Shortstop Willy Adames blew the game open when he hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to make it 11-3. Adames, who has struggled at various points of the season, finished 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs.

Left fielder Casey Schmitt led off for the Giants in a new lineup construction. Schmitt finished 3-for-6 and tallied 2 RBIs. First baseman Rafael Devers batted second and finished 4-for-6 with 3 doubles and 4 runs.

Right fielder Jung Hoo Lee sprayed the ball around the field. He went 5-for-6 with 4 singles and a double to bump his season average over .300.

The Giants offense tallied new season-highs in hits (25) and runs (19) to avoid the sweep.