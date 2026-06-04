Giants Rookie Pulls Off Historic Feat Not Seen in Over 30 Years

The San Francisco Giants are not having the season they envisioned. Sitting at 24-38, wins have been hard to come by, and the margin for error on most nights has been razor thin. Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers was no different.

Logan Webb was brilliant, carrying a no-hit bid deep into the game and giving San Francisco every chance to win. The offense managed exactly one baserunner of consequence all night. One swing. One run.

It was enough. And the player who delivered it made a little history in the process.

Bericoto’s Moment

Victor Bericoto has been in the major leagues for just 13 days. In the fifth inning against Brewers starter Robert Gasser, he worked a 2-0 count and drove a 385-foot opposite-field shot to right-center field, landing in the Giants’ bullpen before bouncing into the stands. His first career home run. The only run of the game.

It was the third time in franchise history that the Giants have won a 1-0 game on a player’s first career home run. The only previous instances came in June 1954, when Bill Taylor homered against the Milwaukee Braves, and in August 1991, when Darren Lewis hit a leadoff shot for the win. More than three decades between each occurrence.

Bericoto put himself in rare company on only his 13th day in the big leagues.

This is the third time in franchise history the Giants have won a game 1-0 on a player’s first career HR, joining: 8/7/1991 Darren Lewis6/10/1954 Bill Taylor Taylor, like Victor Bericoto, did it in Milwaukee (v Braves)@EliasSports https://t.co/CaFKCE5Fj4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2026

Webb’s Masterclass

The home run would have meant nothing without what Webb did on the mound. The Giants’ ace retired the first 15 batters he faced before issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth inning. Milwaukee’s only hit came in the seventh, a one-out single that just eluded a diving Matt Chapman at third base.

Webb finished seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. He generated 12 ground-ball outs and recorded 22 called strikes across 95 pitches. On a night where the margin was one run, he gave the Giants exactly what they needed.

The bullpen closed it out. Erik Miller handled the eighth before Keaton Winn came on and navigated a Christian Yelich leadoff double in the ninth, striking out the next batter and inducing a game-ending grounder to record his second career save.

Final Word for the Giants

San Francisco picked up just its second win in nine games on Wednesday night. The standings are not where they want to be, and the road ahead is steep.

But Bericoto gave the Giants something to feel good about. A first career home run that won a game is always worth remembering. One that puts you in franchise history alongside names from 1954 and 1991 is something else entirely.

He has been in the big leagues for 13 days. Wednesday night was a good start.