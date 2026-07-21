Giants Place Rookie Starter on Injured List After Sudden Exit Against Royals

The San Francisco Giants tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning after shortstop Willy Adames hit a two-run home run on Monday. However, the Kansas City Royals won 4-3 in walk-off fashion when third baseman Nick Loftin laid down a sacrifice bunt to win the game.

It marked their third consecutive loss for the Giants. San Francisco is currently 42-58 and holds the third-worst record in the National League.

Giants’ Rookie Starting Pitcher Lands on IL

The San Francisco Giants announced on Tuesday that they placed Trevor McDonald on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. In addition, right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

The 25-year-old started the game for the Giants on Monday. He pitched four innings, giving up four hits and three runs and striking out three batters. McDonald was slated to pitch the fifth inning before calling for a trainer after his final warm-up pitch.

McDonald appeared to call for a trainer after his final warm-up pitch between innings https://t.co/ptdbDuKkdO pic.twitter.com/hK0bXWesYk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 21, 2026

The rookie starting pitcher was taken out of the ballgame shortly thereafter. McDonald only threw 67 pitches before exiting.

Trevor McDonald This Season

McDonald has had his ups and downs like most of the Giants’ pitching staff this season. The right-handed pitcher threw 7 innings, only giving up one run in a win against the Colorado Rockies before his start on Monday.

But he also allowed 8 runs on 11 hits against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the month of July.

Overall, McDonald currently holds a 3-7 record with a 5.12 ERA. He has tallied 57 strikeouts to 23 walks through 70 1/3 innings.

After the Giants’ roster move, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area believes that “Carson Whisenhunt is the likely choice to fill that spot in the rotation.”

The left-handed pitcher has performed admirably in two starts with the big league club. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA. Whisenhunt also ranks as one of the best pitching prospects in the Giants’ farm system.

What’s Next for the Giants

The Giants face the Royals in game two of their three-game series in Kansas City. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-8, 5.31 ERA) takes the mound for San Francisco against Kansas City righty Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.08 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PST.

San Francisco will conclude their series on Wednesday when they face the Royals at 11:10 a.m PST.

The team will then have a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers.