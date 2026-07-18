San Francisco Giants Rookie Returns To Lineup Ahead Of Mariners Game

The San Francisco Giants beat the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Jul. 17, in a dominant 7-0 victory. It was their first game out of the All-Star break and their third consecutive win.

They face the Mariners again on Saturday, Jul. 18, with the first pitch slated for 5:08 p.m. PST.

Ace starting pitcher Logan Webb will face right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo. The Giants are starting the same lineup as yesterday, except for one minor change.

San Francisco Giants Rookie Returns to the Starting Lineup

Rookie catcher Daniel Susac will get the start at catcher and will bat 9th in the Giants’ order. Left-handed hitting Drew Cavanaugh got the nod behind the plate on Friday.

The 25-year-old returned from the 10-day injured list on Friday. San Francisco released veteran catcher Eric Haase to open a roster spot for Susac.

Tonight will be the first game Susac has played since Jun. 25.

Daniel Susac So Far

The rookie started incredibly hot in limited at-bats earlier this season. He started his MLB career hitting a perfect 5-for-5 and had six hits in seven at-bats.

Susac’s offensive production earned him more opportunities. But once Buster Posey and the Giants traded starting catcher Patrick Bailey to the Guardians, Susac took the position.

Susac’s offensive numbers were obviously going to come back down to earth. The rookie is currently batting .262 with a .640 OPS. He has zero home runs and 14 RBIs in 37 games played.

What’s Next For the Giants

The San Francisco Giants currently hold the third-worst record in the National League at 42-55 overall.

But they have won four of their last five games.

However, with the trade deadline looming, the team needs a drastic turnaround. Or President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, could trade some of the Giants’ talented players.

After beating the Mariners in the series opener, they will look to get their first series sweep of the season.

The Giants will take on the Mariners on Saturday at 5:08 p.m PST with the game being nationally televised on FOX. They will face Seattle in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m PST.