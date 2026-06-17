San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Braves Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 16: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants following the suspension of the game at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Their game on Tuesday was postponed during the 2nd inning.
The Braves wrote (via X on Tuesday): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.”
Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
All ticket holders from tonight’s suspended game will be
GettyCarson Whisenhunt #88 of the San Francisco Giants makes his major league debut pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Ahead of Wednesday’s games, the Giants made a roster move.
Whisenhunt was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
He is coming off his rookie year where he went 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA in five games for the Giants.
Social Media Reacts
GettyCarson Whisenhunt #88 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Oracle Park on August 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves will play two games at Truist Park.Their game on Tuesday was postponed during the 2nd inning.The Braves wrote (via X on Tuesday): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at […]
San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Braves Game