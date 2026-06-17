San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Braves Game

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves will play two games at Truist Park.

Their game on Tuesday was postponed during the 2nd inning.

The Braves wrote (via X on Tuesday): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.”

San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Wednesday’s games, the Giants made a roster move.

Shayna Rubin of San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “Carson Whisenhunt will start Game 2, Vitello said. Making his season debut.”

Whisenhunt was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is coming off his rookie year where he went 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA in five games for the Giants.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news: