San Francisco Giants Announce Roster News Before Rockies Series

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants got the day off following their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies (in Denver) on Friday.

Giants Announce Roster News Before Rockies Series

Ahead of their series with the Rockies, the Giants optioned Will Brennan back to Triple-A (via MLB.com, h/t FantasyPros).

Brennan is batting .087 with two hits in 11 games this season.

He is in his first year with San Francisco.

Before the Giants, the 28-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

@Giants__Update wrote: “The Giants optioned OF Will Brennan today. Logan Webb is expected back on Friday in Colorado, and OF Jung Hoo Lee is also expected to return during the series.”

Fans Frustrated With Brennan’s Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Brennan this month:

@bantheshift: “Will Brennan is one of the more pointless Giants of my lifetime I can’t even muster up one thing that he brings this team that 10 other guys in the farm system couldnt”

@BayAreaEmo: “Why is Will Brennan still taking major league at bats?”

@pepperjakcheese: “What net value does Will Brennan bring to this team to justify giving him ABs of any kind over Bericoto”

@SFGiants2026: “Giants optioned Will Brennan to Sacramento River Cats. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

@JackLoder_: “If you DFA’d Will Brennan today he’d clear waivers in like 15 minutes”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a tough start to the 2026 season.

They are currently 22-34 in 56 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League West.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 3-7 (and they are 10-18 in 28 games on the road).

Following the Rockies, they will visit the Milwaukee Brewers on June 1 in Wisconsin.