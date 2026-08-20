Giants Announce Reliever News Before Guardians Game

The San Francisco Giants roster will be missing a critical late-inning reliever for at least the next two weeks following injury news ahead of a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Giants announced that setup man Keaton Winn was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow neuritis. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, August 19. Winn will be eligible to return during the first week of September. The nature of the injury could cost him the rest of the season.

Left-hander Reiver Sanmartin was recalled to replace Winn on the roster. Sanmartin struggled to a 7.11 ERA in August. He was sent down earlier this week. Sanmartin returns to the big-league club before making a minor-league appearance.

San Francisco Giants Roster News: Keaton Winn Placed on the 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Winn has been one of the most reliable members of San Francisco’s bullpen this season. He’s compiled a 3.35 ERA across 44 appearances. Winn leads the team with 14 holds. No other reliever on the roster has double-digit holds this season. The 28-year-old has also chipped in one save.

Recent performance might be an indicator that Winn has been dealing with the injury for weeks. He took his third blown save of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, August 12. The righty followed that up with another uneven outing. Winn allowed two earned runs in less than an inning of work against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, August 16. He hadn’t pitched since that appearance.

Winn averaged 95 mph on his fastball in the game against the Astros. He was down to 94.9 mph on Sunday versus the Rockies. Winn sat at 96.1 mph with the heater this season, so his velocity had faded in recent appearances. He missed about a month of action in the middle of the season with a right elbow strain. A second bout of elbow issues is concerning, especially after arm problems limited him to seven games in 2025.

Sanmartin Gets Another Chance in the Giants’ Bullpen

The Giants picked up Sanmartin via waiver claim from the Cincinnati Reds in the winter. He had an opportunity to make the team out of camp, but went down with a right hip flexor strain shortly before the regular season got underway. The injury landed Sanmartin on the 60-day IL.

Sanmartin debuted with San Francisco in June. He was tagged for three earned runs over two appearances. All three tallies came through solo home runs. The lefty was booted back to the minors. He returned in early August. Sanmartin did a better job keeping the ball in the yard in his recent stint with the Giants, but he still permitted five earned runs over 6.1 IP.