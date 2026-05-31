Giants Release 9-Year MLB Veteran From Organization

The San Francisco Giants are one game away from getting swept by the Colorado Rockies. They blew a 6-3, ninth-inning lead to suffer a walk-off loss in the series opener. Then, they followed it up with an 8-3 blowout defeat the next day.

It marked their fifth consecutive loss after getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants are currently 22-36 and own the second-worst record in the National League.

San Francisco announced multiple roster moves ahead of today’s rubber matchup against the Rockies. The Giants DFA’d relief pitcher Ryan Borucki and called up 24-year-old outfielder Jonah Cox from Double-A Richmond. San Francisco also optioned outfielder Will Brennan back to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck.

Giants’ Ryan Borucki Struggles Out of the Bullpen

The 32-year-old initially joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal and performed well during Spring Training. But he was released after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster.

The 9-year MLB veteran quickly found a new home. The Giants and Borucki agreed to a one-year deal shortly after his release to shore up their left-handed pitching depth.

After making the Opening Day roster, Borucki struggled out of the bullpen. The left-handed reliever held a 4.94 ERA in 21 appearances. He had 15 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. Borucki allowed 3 runs in 2 innings of relief work in yesterday’s 8-3 blowout loss.

Jonah Cox Brings Speed to Giants Roster

Jonah Cox was acquired when the Giants traded right-hander Ross Stripling to the Athletics for the outfield prospect. The 24-year-old has impressed at every minor league level. But he makes the huge jump from Double-A to the Major League.

At a minimum, Cox should help add speed and athleticism on the bases to the Giants, who are last in the MLB in stolen bases. The outfielder can play all three positions and has 27 stolen bases with Double-A Richmond. He also recorded 58 stolen bags in High-A Eugene last season.

But the speedy Cox also has one of the best batting averages in the minor leagues as well. He posted a .400 average with a 1.097 OPS in 44 games. The right-handed hitter also tallied 6 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Cox is not in the Giants’ starting lineup in today’s matchup against the Rockies. But manager Tony Vitello could look to use his speed off the bench in a pinch-run situation.