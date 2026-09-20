Giants Make Quiet Bullpen Swap During Dodgers Series

The San Francisco Giants changed the composition of their bullpen Saturday while much of the attention remained on their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco activated left-hander Sam Hentges from the 15-day injured list and placed fellow left-hander Reiver Sanmartín on the injured list with a right oblique strain, according to the club’s official transaction log.

The corresponding moves give Hentges an opportunity to finish the season on the active roster, while Sanmartín’s first year with the Giants appears to be over.

Hentges Returns After Brief Rehab Assignment

Hentges had been sidelined since August 25 because of a left forearm strain. The 30-year-old made one rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, striking out two during a scoreless inning.

The Giants reinstated him the following day rather than requiring a longer minor league assignment.

Before the injury, Hentges recorded a 3.27 ERA across 40 appearances. That production made him one of the more reliable members of a bullpen that struggled to protect leads throughout the season.

His return will not repair the unit’s full-season numbers, but it gives manager Tony Vitello another experienced left-handed option during the final games. Hentges can also use those appearances to demonstrate that his forearm has responded well enough for a normal offseason.

Buster Posey already identified pitching as the Giants’ primary offseason focus. The president of baseball operations told The San Francisco Standard that the club would need to address its bullpen after suffering its 25th blown save Wednesday.

Sanmartín’s Oblique Injury Likely Ends His Season

Sanmartín tweaked his side during his appearance against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, according to MLB.com. He continued feeling discomfort while warming in the bullpen Friday, leading the Giants to place him on the injured list retroactive to September 17.

With fewer than 15 days remaining in the regular season and San Francisco eliminated from postseason contention, the move effectively ends his 2026 campaign.

Sanmartín posted a 4.22 ERA in 24 appearances during his first season with the Giants. San Francisco claimed him off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds in November 2025, but injuries limited his opportunity to establish a larger role.

The immediate roster transaction simply exchanges one left-hander for another. Its offseason meaning remains less certain.

The Giants must rebuild a bullpen that became one of the season’s defining weaknesses. Hentges’ return gives the front office a final look at a veteran already on the roster, while Sanmartín’s injury removes one option from the evaluation period.

The final week will not settle every roster question, but healthy innings from Hentges could give Posey another useful data point before winter decisions begin.

Neither move carries the attention of a major acquisition. Both still matter for a team preparing to make extensive pitching decisions once a disappointing season ends.