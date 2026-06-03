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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Brewers Game

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Right fielder Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field on May 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants will be back at American Family Field to continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss on Tuesday.

Jung Hoo Lee did not start, but he had one hit and one RBI off the bench.

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on June 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 6/3 C. Schmitt LF R. Devers 1B L. Arraez 2B W. Adames SS J. Lee CF M. Chapman 3B B. Eldridge DH D. Susac C V. Bericoto RF L. Webb SP”

Lee is back in the lineup (and hitting 5th).

The 27-year-old is currently batting .307 with 61 hits, three home runs, 20 RBI’s and 25 runs in 53 games this season.

He is in his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 celebrates his eighth inning single against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 31, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

After only playing in 37 games a rookie, Lee is coming off a solid sophomore year for San Francisco.

He batted .266 with 149 hits, eight home runs, 55 RBI’s, 73 runs and 10 stolen bases in 150 games.

That said, the Giants missed the 2025 MLB playoffs with an 81-81 record.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants runs before scoring in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Giants are 23-38 in 61 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League West.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 11-22 in 33 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Brewers, the Giants will start their next series on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Brewers Right Now

GettyBrice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Christian Yelich #22 after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at American Family Field on May 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers come into Wednesday’s showdown as the top team in the National League Central with a 37-21 record in 58 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 21-11 in 32 games at home).

Following the Giants, the Brewers will head on the road to visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Brewers Game

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