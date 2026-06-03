San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Brewers Game

On Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants will be back at American Family Field to continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss on Tuesday.

Jung Hoo Lee did not start, but he had one hit and one RBI off the bench.

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/3 C. Schmitt LF R. Devers 1B L. Arraez 2B W. Adames SS J. Lee CF M. Chapman 3B B. Eldridge DH D. Susac C V. Bericoto RF L. Webb SP”

Lee is back in the lineup (and hitting 5th).

The 27-year-old is currently batting .307 with 61 hits, three home runs, 20 RBI’s and 25 runs in 53 games this season.

He is in his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

After only playing in 37 games a rookie, Lee is coming off a solid sophomore year for San Francisco.

He batted .266 with 149 hits, eight home runs, 55 RBI’s, 73 runs and 10 stolen bases in 150 games.

That said, the Giants missed the 2025 MLB playoffs with an 81-81 record.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are 23-38 in 61 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League West.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 11-22 in 33 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Brewers, the Giants will start their next series on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers come into Wednesday’s showdown as the top team in the National League Central with a 37-21 record in 58 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 21-11 in 32 games at home).

Following the Giants, the Brewers will head on the road to visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.