San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 4-2 win on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 7th) finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants won 4-2. Tyler Mahle threw seven strong innings and JT Brubaker picked up his first career save.”

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/12 H. Ramos LF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers 1B J. Hoo Lee RF B. Eldridge DH W. Adames SS D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C T. McDonald SP”

Lee has been moved back up to the 5th spot in the order on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .306 with 100 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 87 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with San Francisco).

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into Sunday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 40-55 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-25 in 46 games at home).

After the All-Star break, the Giants will head on the road to visit the Seattle Mariners on July 17 in Washington.

@SleeperSFGiants wrote (on July 9): “In Jeff Passan’s latest article, he listed a few Giants as good fits for contenders around the league: Luis Arraez: Tampa Bay Rays Jung Hoo Lee: Philadelphia Phillies Robbie Ray: St. Louis Cardinals”

Rockies Right Now

The Rockies enter their final matchup before the All-Star break with a 39-58 record in 97 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League West.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-33 in 50 games on the road).

After the break, the Rockies will return home to host Cincinnati Reds on July 17 in Denver.