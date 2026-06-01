San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Brewers Game

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

That said, the Giants won Sunday’s game by a score of 19-6.

Rafael Devers had four hits, one walk and one RBI.

Giants Announce Devers Decision Before Brewers

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/1 C. Schmitt LF R. Devers DH L. Arraez 2B W. Adames SS J. Hoo Lee RF M. Chapman 3B B. Eldridge 1B E. Haase C J. Cox CF L. Roupp SP”

Devers will be the DH for the first time since May 24.

He had been the team’s starting first baseman in each of the previous six games.

The 29-year-old enters the series batting .253 with 58 hits, seven home runs, 30 RBI’s and 26 runs in 59 games.

After a slow start, Devers has been playing much better as of late.

Social Media Reacts To Devers’ Hot Stretch

Here’s what people have been saying about Devers:

@DylanIsADragon: “Rafael Devers finished the month of May slashing .306/.356/.593 with 18 runs, 5 dongs (20 xbh), and 19 rbi in 28 games. Not too shabby.”

@notgaetti: “Rafael Devers is now Jim Thome”

@Giants__Update: “#SFGiants Player of the Month for May 1B Rafael Devers, who led the league in doubles by a wide margin and broke out this month.”

@ShamSquad11: “Rafael Devers no HR but like 3 doubles is crazy at Coors lol”

@FattyBarrels: “Rafael Devers is far better at first than I could’ve imagined.”

SF Giants Ahead Of Brewers Clash

The Giants have struggled in a big way this season.

They come into the series with a 23-36 record in 59 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 3-7 (and they are 11-20 in 31 games on the road).

After four games in Milwaukee, they will head to Wrigley Field for a series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday.