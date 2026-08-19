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San Francisco Giants Announce Willy Adames News During Guardians Series

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Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants spits sunflower seeds in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants haven’t had the season they envisioned by any means, and they fell 8-1 to the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday night’s series opener.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, however, the Giants announced a notable lineup change involving infielder Willy Adames, who has been sidelined with a back injury. Adames hasn’t played since Aug. 12 against the Houston Astros, when he left the game early.

Giants Announce Adames News

For Wednesday night’s matchup, the Giants revealed that Adames will return to the lineup for the first time in a week. He’ll start at shortstop and bat third in the order.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 8/19 J. Cox CF R. Devers DH W. Adames SS B. Eldridge 1B V. Bericoto LF J. Lee RF O. Basabe 2B D. Cavanaugh C C. Koss 3B M. Wilkinson SP.”

Adames’ 2026 Season

Outside of this brief stint on the sidelines, Adames has played in nearly every game for the Giants this season despite never landing on the IL. He’s appeared in 116 games and logged 446 at-bats, batting .224 while slugging .413 with a .697 OPS.

He’s also recorded 59 runs, 100 hits, 19 home runs, 48 RBIs and 36 walks.

Looking at the Giants

San Francisco is well out of the postseason race at 51-74 overall. The Giants sit 24.0 games back in the NL West and 15.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Despite this, Buster Posey, the team’s president of baseball operations, has made it clear that first-year manager Tony Vitello will return next season despite some recent rumblings about his job security.

“Yeah, he’s coming back. It’s not a question,” Posey told the media earlier this week.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco Giants Announce Willy Adames News During Guardians Series

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