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San Francisco Giants Claim 28-Year-Old Player Off Waivers From Red Sox

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San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants lost 5-2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon to drop two out of three games in the series.

Not long after the game concluded, though, the team announced a few notable roster moves as they turn the page to a new series beginning Friday against the New York Mets.

Giants Announce Roster Signing

The team revealed that it claimed 28-year-old infielder Brett Harris off waivers from the Boston Red Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

In a corresponding move, the Giants transferred right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn to the 60-day Injured List.

Via Giants social media: “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: – IF Brett Harris was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. – RHP Keaton Winn was transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Harris’ Professional Career

Drafted by the Athletics in 2021, Harris didn’t make his debut until the 2024 season, when he appeared in 36 games for the A’s. He logged 103 at-bats and recorded 15 hits, three home runs and 12 RBIs in his rookie season.

Since then, Harris remained in the Athletics organization until he joined the Red Sox during the 2026 season. He has ultimately recorded just two at-bats for Boston at the major league level.

In Worcester, though, Harris was batting .293 across 259 at-bats at the Triple-A level. He hit eight home runs, recorded 53 RBIs and five stolen bases while maintaining an .864 OPS.

Now, Harris joins a Giants team that is far and away out of the playoff race at 58-83. He could potentially receive an opportunity down the stretch if the Giants call him up.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco Giants Claim 28-Year-Old Player Off Waivers From Red Sox

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