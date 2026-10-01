Giants Linked to Landing $132 Million Cubs Star Duo

The San Francisco Giants are being linked to two prominent starting pitchers as the offseason approaches. San Francisco, led by top exec Buster Posey, will certainly be looking to upgrade its roster soon. The club disappointingly finished 35 games out of the National League West division. In the end, the Giants lost eight of their last 10 games to finish the 2026 season with just 65 wins.

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly is now claiming that San Francisco will target two soon-to-be former Chicago Cubs pitchers. According to the reporter, the Giants are top landing spots for both Kevin Gausman and Shota Imanaga. The stars are set to become free agents as their current contracts have expired. Gausman finished off a five-year, $110 million deal in Chicago, while Imanaga was previously retained on a one-year, $22 million contract.

As Kelly points out, Posey and the San Francisco Giants have annually signed a veteran starting pitcher in recent years. As a result, targeting Gausman (35) and Imanaga (33) would make sense. The right-handed Gausman previously became an All-Star with the Giants during the 2021 season. Although he opted to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency the following offseason, a reunion is possible.

Imanaga, on the other hand, could be an official replacement for Robbie Ray. The fellow southpaw was recently traded by Posey and the Giants in a deal with the San Diego Padres. As ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has pointed out, both Gausman and Imanaga are not expected to re-sign with the Cubs. Instead, the duo is set to test free agency. San Francisco, however, may have to choose between the two veterans.

San Francisco Giants Could Use Kevin Gausman and Shota Imanaga in Their Rotation

The San Francisco Giants endured a tough 2026 campaign thanks to poor run production (just 4.12 runs per game) and lackluster pitching (4.69 runs allowed). More specifically, the team’s starting rotation recorded a 4.48 ERA. Only six other Major League Baseball clubs had a worse figure on the season. Giants starters also ranked inside the bottom eight of the league in strikeouts, walks, and hit batsmen.

Gausman, while typically a top performer, had an unusually down season between Toronto and Chicago. His overall 2026 4.51 ERA and 1.27 WHIP were his worst tallies in a campaign since 2019. Despite this, the Giants play at one of the top pitcher-friendly stadiums in the league. The veteran previously had a 3.64 ERA at Oracle Park.

Imanaga had a better 2026 campaign than his soon-to-be former teammate. The Cubs pitcher posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 2.0 WAR in Chicago this year. According to StatMuse, the lefty has a 4.15 ERA in two career starts against the San Francisco Giants in California.

Posey may not be Able to Sign Both Star Pitchers

If Posey and the San Francisco Giants do ultimately pick between Gausman and Imanaga, the final decision could come down to financial details. Does San Francisco bring back the veteran on a one-year deal or give the lefty a more lucrative, permanent deal? Posey will have to consider this decision carefully.

Gausman could have an advantage due to his previous ties to the club, but the Giants were previously in the Imanaga sweepstakes ahead of the 2024 season. San Francisco may also be more inclined to bring in a lefty rather than a right-handed pitcher.