San Francisco Giants Make Marcelo Mayer Move During Twins Series

The San Francisco Giants certainly have not had the season they’d hoped for by any stretch.

They’re coming off a 3-2 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night and sit at 65-93 overall with just five games remaining in the regular season.

And while these games don’t count for anything and it’s likely most in San Francisco are eagerly awaiting the end of the season, the Giants still have a lot of young talent on the big league team to check out over these final few days, which brings some intrigue.

Giants Make Marcelo Mayer Move

At the top of that list is infielder Marcelo Mayer, whom the Giants acquired in an Aug. 4 trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Mayer, a former top prospect for the Red Sox, is currently 23 years old and was injured before the trade, so he was finally activated on Monday and made his Giants debut.

In his four at-bats on Monday, though, he struck out all four times, which led to a day off Tuesday as he was out of the lineup.

Despite that, Giants manager Tony Vitello has inserted Mayer back into the starting nine on Wednesday afternoon, and he’ll bat seventh in the order while serving as the designated hitter.

Here’s the full Giants lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Giants 9/23 J. Cox 2B T. Hill CF V. Bericoto LF B. Davidson RF A. Knizner C B. Harris 1B M. Mayer DH S. Whitcomb 3B C. Koss SS C. Perdomo SP.”

Updated Giants 9/23 J. Cox 2B

T. Hill CF

V. Bericoto LF

B. Davidson RF

A. Knizner C

B. Harris 1B

M. Mayer DH

S. Whitcomb 3B

C. Koss SS C. Perdomo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 23, 2026

Mayer’s MLB Career

After emerging as a highly sought-after prospect and working his way up to the Red Sox major league team fairly quickly, Mayer never really found much success during his two seasons in Boston.

He appeared in 114 games with the Red Sox and hit .223, recording 39 runs, 74 hits, seven home runs, and 32 RBIs in 332 at-bats.