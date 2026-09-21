Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Make Sudden Marcelo Mayer Move Before Twins Series

  • 114 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 17: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox, who will have season ending surgery, is seen in the Red Sox dugout before their game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on August 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants have not had the season they had hoped for by any stretch of the imagination.

They enter Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins with a 64-92 overall record, which is the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

However, they received some exciting news hours before first pitch surrounding infielder Marcelo Mayer, whom they acquired at the Aug. 4 trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for reliever Erik Miller.

Mayer has been sidelined with a left forearm injury and ultimately suffered a setback during his rehab when he sustained a right foot bone bruise.

Giants Announce Sudden Mayer Move

With just six regular-season games remaining, Mayer is finally making his Giants debut Monday night against the Twins as the team’s designated hitter.

The Giants reinstated Mayer from the 10-day IL, placed Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee on the IL, and designated left-handed pitcher Philip Abner for assignment. They also called up Bo Davidson from Triple-A Sacramento.

Mayer’s 2026 Season

After ranking as a top prospect in the Red Sox farm system, Mayer received his first MLB call-up last season and appeared in 44 games, batting .228 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

This season, he played in 70 games for Boston before suffering his injury and hit .220 with three home runs and 22 RBIs while slugging .312 with a .594 OPS.

Mayer’s time at the major league level in Boston was underwhelming, but he’s still just 23 years old. He also seemed rejuvenated when he learned the Giants had acquired him, as he’s a California native.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Make Sudden Marcelo Mayer Move Before Twins Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x