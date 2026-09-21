San Francisco Giants Make Sudden Marcelo Mayer Move Before Twins Series

The San Francisco Giants have not had the season they had hoped for by any stretch of the imagination.

They enter Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins with a 64-92 overall record, which is the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

However, they received some exciting news hours before first pitch surrounding infielder Marcelo Mayer, whom they acquired at the Aug. 4 trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for reliever Erik Miller.

Mayer has been sidelined with a left forearm injury and ultimately suffered a setback during his rehab when he sustained a right foot bone bruise.

Giants Announce Sudden Mayer Move

With just six regular-season games remaining, Mayer is finally making his Giants debut Monday night against the Twins as the team’s designated hitter.

The Giants reinstated Mayer from the 10-day IL, placed Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee on the IL, and designated left-handed pitcher Philip Abner for assignment. They also called up Bo Davidson from Triple-A Sacramento.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • Bo Davidson (#94) selected from Triple-A Sacramento.

• IF Marcelo Mayer (#7) reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

• IF Bryce Eldridge placed on the 7-day concussion list (retro to September 18).

• OF Jung Hoo Lee… — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 21, 2026

Mayer’s 2026 Season

After ranking as a top prospect in the Red Sox farm system, Mayer received his first MLB call-up last season and appeared in 44 games, batting .228 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

This season, he played in 70 games for Boston before suffering his injury and hit .220 with three home runs and 22 RBIs while slugging .312 with a .594 OPS.

Mayer’s time at the major league level in Boston was underwhelming, but he’s still just 23 years old. He also seemed rejuvenated when he learned the Giants had acquired him, as he’s a California native.