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San Francisco Giants Release 3-Year MLB Player From Organization

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SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 1: Nick Margevicius #25 of the San Diego Padres leaves the game during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park June 1, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants played the final game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Giants lost by a score of 6-3.

They got swept in the three-game series.

San Francisco Giants Release 3-Year MLB Player

GettyPitcher Nick Margevicius #52 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Also on Wednesday, the Giants released Nick Margevicius from their organization.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The Giants released veteran pitcher Nick Margevicius from their Triple-A roster. He was in the middle of a rehab assignment, but they did not have space for him in Sacramento. Got a long look in spring training.”

Margevicius’s MLB Career

GettyNick Margevicius #25 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park May 5, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Margevicius was picked in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year (2019) with the San Diego Padres, going 2-6 with a 6.79 ERA in 17 games (12 starts).

Following the Padres, Margevicius spent two seasons on the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old last pitched in the MLB during the 2021 season.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area had written (on December 25, 2025): “Hearing the Giants are bringing former Padres/Mariners starter Nick Margevicius to camp as a non-roster invitee. He had a 3.89 ERA in Triple-A with Tigers last year … continues their trend of adding new lefties to the mix this offseason.”

GettyNick Margevicius #52 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Margevicius has gone 4-11 with a 6.12 ERA in 32 career games (22 starts).

He could be a good low-risk addition to another team for pitching depth.

Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 6-3.

The Giants are currently 20-30 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

Following the Diamondbacks, the Giants will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The franchise has missed the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four years.

Tony Vitello is in his first season as the team’s manager.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Release 3-Year MLB Player From Organization

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