San Francisco Giants Release 3-Year MLB Player From Organization

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants played the final game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Giants lost by a score of 6-3.

They got swept in the three-game series.

San Francisco Giants Release 3-Year MLB Player

Also on Wednesday, the Giants released Nick Margevicius from their organization.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The Giants released veteran pitcher Nick Margevicius from their Triple-A roster. He was in the middle of a rehab assignment, but they did not have space for him in Sacramento. Got a long look in spring training.”

Margevicius’s MLB Career

Margevicius was picked in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year (2019) with the San Diego Padres, going 2-6 with a 6.79 ERA in 17 games (12 starts).

Following the Padres, Margevicius spent two seasons on the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old last pitched in the MLB during the 2021 season.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area had written (on December 25, 2025): “Hearing the Giants are bringing former Padres/Mariners starter Nick Margevicius to camp as a non-roster invitee. He had a 3.89 ERA in Triple-A with Tigers last year … continues their trend of adding new lefties to the mix this offseason.”

Margevicius has gone 4-11 with a 6.12 ERA in 32 career games (22 starts).

He could be a good low-risk addition to another team for pitching depth.

Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently 20-30 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

Following the Diamondbacks, the Giants will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The franchise has missed the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four years.

Tony Vitello is in his first season as the team’s manager.