San Francisco Giants Release 30-Year-Old Pitcher During Astros Series

The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

They made a string of roster moves with the big league club Tuesday, most notably signing longtime catcher Andrew Knizner to a major league deal.

The organization also made a move within its farm system.

Giants Release Journeyman Pitcher

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants‘ Double-A affiliate, announced the release of 30-year-old relief pitcher Brad Deppermann.

Deppermann’s journey has been an interesting one after the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He fell into the unfortunate group of players drafted just before the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season after he had started making strides in 2019.

Deppermann remained in the Cubs’ system and didn’t find significant success until 2024, when he pitched across Rookie ball, High-A and Double-A as a late-inning reliever. He posted a 0.67 ERA across 27.0 innings that season.

Deppermann elected free agency at the end of the 2025 season, ending his time in the Cubs’ farm system. He agreed to a minor league deal with the Giants in January 2026 and appeared in just 11 games for the Flying Squirrels this season, going 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA before the Giants released him Tuesday.

Looking at the Giants’ Farm System

USA Today ranked MLB farm systems following the trade deadline earlier this month, and the Giants came in at No. 14 among the league’s 30 teams.

The system is headlined by shortstop Josuar Gonzalez, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 15 prospect in baseball. Gonzalez is part of the Giants’ 2025 international signing class.

Josuar Gonzalez this season: .348 AVG | 16 XBH | 35 RBI | 10 SB Over 41 games between two levels pic.twitter.com/1S4B0jurkG — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 10, 2026

The Giants also boast several other notable prospects, including shortstop Luis Hernandez, who is still just 17 years old, shortstop Johnny Level and Jackson Flora, whom San Francisco drafted No. 4 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft.

All four prospects have estimated arrival times of 2029 or later.