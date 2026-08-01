San Francisco Giants Send 4-Word Message To MLB Legend Madison Bumgarner

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the San Diego Padres.

They are looking to bounce back after losing 7-0 on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Send Message To Madison Bumgarner

Also on Saturday, Giants legend Madison Bumgarner is celebrating is 37th birthday.

One person to send a message to Bumgarner was the Giants.

They wrote (via X): “Happy birthday to MadBum! #ForeverGiant”

Looking At Bumgarner

Bumgarner was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Giants.

In that span, Bumgarner made four MLB All-Star Games (and helped the Giants win three World Series titles).

After the Giants, Bumgarner spent the final four seasons of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He last appeared in a game during the 2023 season.

Social Media Reacts To Giants’ Post