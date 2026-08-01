San Francisco Giants Send 4-Word Message To MLB Legend Madison Bumgarner

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 29: Buster Posey #28 and Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals to win Game Seven of the 2014 World Series by a score of 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium on October 29, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
San Francisco Giants Send Message To Madison Bumgarner
GettyPinch hitter Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants acknowledges the fans after batting in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
Also on Saturday, Giants legend Madison Bumgarner is celebrating is 37th birthday.
One person to send a message to Bumgarner was the Giants.
GettyMadison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before the game against the New York Mets at AT&T Park on August 21, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Bumgarner was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.
He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Giants.
In that span, Bumgarner made four MLB All-Star Games (and helped the Giants win three World Series titles).
GettyMadison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 19, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
After the Giants, Bumgarner spent the final four seasons of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He last appeared in a game during the 2023 season.
Social Media Reacts To Giants’ Post
GettyMadison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants watches the action during a game against Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the San Diego Padres.They are looking to bounce back after losing 7-0 on Friday. SFGiants @SFGiants · Follow FINAL: Padres 7, #SFGiants 0 12:19 am · 1 Aug 2026 81 Reply Copy link Read 40 replies San Francisco Giants Send Message To Madison BumgarnerAlso […]
San Francisco Giants Send 4-Word Message To MLB Legend Madison Bumgarner