San Francisco Giants Send Message To MLB Legend Tim Lincecum

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs (at home).

SF Giants Send Message To Legend Tim Lincecum

On Monday, Giants legend Tim Lincecum celebrated his 42nd birthday.

One person to send him love was the Giants.

They wrote (via X): “Help us wish #ForeverGiant Tim Lincecum a happy birthday 🎉”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to the post from the Giants:

@DonnellRochelle: “Happiest Birthday wishes to my favorite Giants pitcher Timmy💕Enjoy”

@tpaine017: “Happy birthday to the best pitcher of the 2010s and my favorite pitcher of all time I wish I could have sen you play live”

@510Delmundo: “Remember when the Giants were entertaining and fun?”

@mattloansmoney: “Happy Birthday! Hoping you day is filled with aa much joy as you brought the Giant faithful.”

@EmilinaB: “Happy birthday to one of the best to ever do it ⚾️ The Freak, The Franchise, multiple Cy Young award winning Timmy!!! 🧡🖤 I have so many memories going to the yard seeing Timmy pitch. Truly iconic #SFGiants #ForeverGiant”

@BenChiTownKid98: “My favorite pitcher when I was young. His prime was short, but damn it was outstanding.”

@marshilicious: “My goat. My hero. My og DAWG 🔥🔥🔥”

Lincecum’s Career

Lincecum was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Giants.

In that span, he won two Cy Young Awards (and helped lead the Giants three World Series titles).