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San Francisco Giants Send Message To MLB Legend Tim Lincecum

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PHILADELPHIA , PA - JULY 27: Tim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco Giants looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 27, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Giants defeated the Phillies 2-1. (Photo by Len Redkoles/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs (at home).

SF Giants Send Message To Legend Tim Lincecum

GettyTim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates in the 8th inning against the Colorado Rockies during a Major League Baseball game at AT&T Park on August 28, 2009 in San Francisco, California.

On Monday, Giants legend Tim Lincecum celebrated his 42nd birthday.

One person to send him love was the Giants.

They wrote (via X): “Help us wish #ForeverGiant Tim Lincecum a happy birthday 🎉”

Social Media Reacts

GettyTim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies during a Major League Baseball game at AT&T Park on August 28, 2009 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying in response to the post from the Giants:

@DonnellRochelle: “Happiest Birthday wishes to my favorite Giants pitcher Timmy💕Enjoy”

@tpaine017: “Happy birthday to the best pitcher of the 2010s and my favorite pitcher of all time I wish I could have sen you play live”

@510Delmundo: “Remember when the Giants were entertaining and fun?”

@mattloansmoney: “Happy Birthday! Hoping you day is filled with aa much joy as you brought the Giant faithful.”

GettyTim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on August 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@EmilinaB: “Happy birthday to one of the best to ever do it ⚾️ The Freak, The Franchise, multiple Cy Young award winning Timmy!!! 🧡🖤 I have so many memories going to the yard seeing Timmy pitch. Truly iconic #SFGiants #ForeverGiant”

@BenChiTownKid98: “My favorite pitcher when I was young. His prime was short, but damn it was outstanding.”

@marshilicious: “My goat. My hero. My og DAWG 🔥🔥🔥”

Lincecum’s Career

GettyTim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco looks on as he stands next to the 2010 World Series trophy before the start of the Giants’ opening day game against the St. Louis Cardinals at AT&T Park on April 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California.

Lincecum was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Giants.

In that span, he won two Cy Young Awards (and helped lead the Giants three World Series titles).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Send Message To MLB Legend Tim Lincecum

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