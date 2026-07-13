San Francisco Giants Set To Make Intriguing Roster Move After All-Star Break

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in California.

They won by a score of 3-1.

SF Giants Set To Make Intriguing Roster Move

Following Sunday’s game, Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News reported that the Giants will make a roster move within their organization.

He wrote: “Outfielder Bo Davidson will be promoted to Triple-A Sacramento following the All-Star Break, per source. With Dakota Jordan moving up to Double-A Richmond, promoting Davidson allows both of them to continue playing center field.”

Davidson (who is 24) is currently batting .274 with 76 hits, 19 home runs, 53 RBIs, 14 stolen bases in 48 runs in 72 Double-A games.

Social Media Reacts To Davidson News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@C2Cbsbl: “Amid a very exciting draft weekend, the fun times keep rolling, with Bo Davidson getting the call to AAA I cannot wait to see what he does in the hitter friendly PCL, his numbers could be pretty absurd Also, sneaky September call up if things go well 👀 #SFGiants”

Jeff Young: “Bo Davidson was inching toward a Flying Squirrels’ record for home runs in a season. He has 19 on the year. I believe Sean Roby has the record with 25. I did not like Davidson’s chances here because it has felt like a promotion was imminent for some time.”

@GiantHotTakes: “Bo Davidson has been promoted to AAA and is one step away from the big leagues! Very well deserved and an incredible story for one of the Giants top prospects!”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a very tough start to the 2026 season.

They head into the break as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 5-5 (and they are 22-25 in 47 games at home).

Following the break, they will visit the Seattle Mariners on July 17 in Washington.