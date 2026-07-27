San Francisco Giants Sign 20-Year-Old For $585,000 Before Brewers Series

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

They were unable to complete the sweep, losing by a score of 4-3.

The Giants will now open up a series (also at home) with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

SF Giants Sign 20-Year-Old For $585,000

Ahead of Monday’s series, news came out that the Giants had signed one of their recent draft picks.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote: “16th-rder Dalton Wentz signs w/ @SFGiants for $584,955 ($434,955 counts vs bonus pool). @WakeBaseball 3B/2B, switch-hitter with power, solid arm strength.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people have been saying about Wentz:

Jeff Young: “The Giants have spent all of their bonus pool money (pretty much down to the dollar) with the Dalton Wentz signing. 20th-round pick JP Robertson is the lone unsigned pick from this year’s class (excluding Mikey Bell). The deadline to sign is tomorrow.”

@C2Cbsbl: “Massive get for the #SFGiants They pull Dalton Wentz away from Wake Forest, and used every dollar they had left to do so This is the cherry on top of what is an amazing draft class, Wentz was probably a top 5 round talent”

@therealsavant1: “The #SFGiants were able to sign Wake Forest 3B Dalton Wentz! Well rounded switch hitting profile with solid power and plus swing decisions. Hit tool needs same work and not sure he’ll stick on the dirt. Sophomore but turns 21 in a couple days”

Michael Monreal: “Massive get in the 16th round for the #SFGiants. Was hearing he was leaning towards signing a few days ago so I’m glad it’s finally official. Pure speculation, but I’d assume Mikey Bell not signing had something to do with this getting over the hump.”

SF Giants Right Now

Despite their talented roster, the Giants have been among the worst teams in baseball.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 44-61 record in 105 games.

At home, the Giants have gone 24-26 in 50 games.