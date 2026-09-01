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San Francisco Giants Finalizing Deal With Son of Legendary Manager

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Dusty Baker
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Manger Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to Game Five of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are finalizing a minor league deal with Darren Baker, the son of former Giants manager Dusty Baker, on Tuesday, Sep.1.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported: “The Giants are finalizing a minor league deal with Darren Baker, who will join Triple-A Sacramento when it’s done. A cool homecoming for Dusty’s son, who went to high school in the Sacramento area. He was in Triple-A with the White Sox earlier this season.”

Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 01: Darren Baker #10 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with first base coach Gerardo Parra #88 as he makes his major league debut with a single in his first at bat during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on September 1, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Looking at Darren Baker

Baker grew up in Northern California. He starred at Jesuit High School in Carmichael before going to Cal.

He was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 Draft by the Washington Nationals and made his MLB debut in 2024. The utility man has 7 hits in 14 at-bats in his big league career.

Baker has not reached the bigs since. He last played in Triple-A for the Chicago White Sox before signing a minor league deal with the Giants.

There is a chance that the 27-year-old can make an appearance in the bigs with the Giants. San Francisco has called up numerous prospects from their Triple-A Sacramento within the last month.

The Giants promoted catcher Zach Morgan and left-handed pitcher Cesar Perdomo earlier on Tuesday.

The Giants currently hold a 57-81 record.

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Dusty Baker waves to the crowd before catching the ceremonial first pitch from Jeff Kent before the San Francisco Giants game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dusty Baker’s Managerial Career

Dusty Baker spent 10 seasons as the manager of the Giants from 1992-2002. He took the Giants to the World Series in 2002.

During his managerial career with the Giants, Baker’s son often served as the bat boy for the baseball club.

Darren Baker carries a bat back to the dugout
GettyANAHEIM, CA – OCTOBER 26: Darren Baker, son of manager Dusty Baker of the San Francisco Giants carries a bat back to the dugout in game six of the World Series against the Anaheim Angels on October 26, 2002 at Edison Field in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Giants 6-5. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The former Giants manager coached a ton of memorable players, including recent Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Kent and Barry Bonds.

The Giants now have Dusty Baker’s son, Jeff Kent’s son and Barry Bonds’ nephew within their organization.

Baker managed four other teams after his time in San Francisco. He finally won a World Series in 2022 with the Houston Astros.

After 26 seasons of coaching, Baker rejoined the Giants in 2024 as the Special Advisor to Baseball Operations.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Finalizing Deal With Son of Legendary Manager

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