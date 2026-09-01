San Francisco Giants Finalizing Deal With Son of Legendary Manager

The San Francisco Giants are finalizing a minor league deal with Darren Baker, the son of former Giants manager Dusty Baker, on Tuesday, Sep.1.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported: “The Giants are finalizing a minor league deal with Darren Baker, who will join Triple-A Sacramento when it’s done. A cool homecoming for Dusty’s son, who went to high school in the Sacramento area. He was in Triple-A with the White Sox earlier this season.”

Looking at Darren Baker

Baker grew up in Northern California. He starred at Jesuit High School in Carmichael before going to Cal.

He was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 Draft by the Washington Nationals and made his MLB debut in 2024. The utility man has 7 hits in 14 at-bats in his big league career.

Baker has not reached the bigs since. He last played in Triple-A for the Chicago White Sox before signing a minor league deal with the Giants.

There is a chance that the 27-year-old can make an appearance in the bigs with the Giants. San Francisco has called up numerous prospects from their Triple-A Sacramento within the last month.

The Giants promoted catcher Zach Morgan and left-handed pitcher Cesar Perdomo earlier on Tuesday.

The Giants currently hold a 57-81 record.

Dusty Baker’s Managerial Career

Dusty Baker spent 10 seasons as the manager of the Giants from 1992-2002. He took the Giants to the World Series in 2002.

During his managerial career with the Giants, Baker’s son often served as the bat boy for the baseball club.

The former Giants manager coached a ton of memorable players, including recent Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Kent and Barry Bonds.

The Giants now have Dusty Baker’s son, Jeff Kent’s son and Barry Bonds’ nephew within their organization.

Baker managed four other teams after his time in San Francisco. He finally won a World Series in 2022 with the Houston Astros.

After 26 seasons of coaching, Baker rejoined the Giants in 2024 as the Special Advisor to Baseball Operations.