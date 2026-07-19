San Francisco Giants Sign MLB Legend’s Nephew Before Mariners Game

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will look to win their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Giants lost 4-3 on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants Sign MLB Legend’s Nephew

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Peyton Bonds in the 2026 MLB Draft.

He is the nephew of MLB legend Barry Bonds.

@SFGProspects wrote (on July 11): “With the 90th pick in the @MLBDraft, the @SFGiants have selected OF Peyton Bonds out of @RutgersBaseball”

It’s now been announced that Bonds has signed a deal with the Giants.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote: “3rd-rder Peyton Bonds signs w/ @SFGiants for $887k (full slot 90 value). @RutgersBaseball OF, combination of bat speed, in-zone contact & exit velos portend future power. Good CF instincts too. Nephew of Barry, grandson of Bobby.”

Social Media On Peyton

Here’s what people have been saying:

Jeff Young: “Peyton Bonds gets slot value. The #SFGiants now have 2 of their 11 picks within the first 10 rounds signed.”

@ABartholomew_05: “Flora, Bonds, and Fisher are the confirmed bonuses so far. Giants can spend up to 5% over their pool so that leaves about $9,178,630 for the rest of their picks if I did the math right.”

Shayna Rubin: “Michael Holmes said they got a good look at Peyton Bonds while watching him at Rutgers w/ Trevor Cohen, a fast-rising prospect in SF’s system. The Barry part wasn’t so much a factor.”

Looking At Barry

As for Barry, he spent the final 15 seasons of his 22-year career with the Giants.

They reached the 2002 World Series.

He also broke the all-time home run record as a member of the franchise.

The 61-year-old retired with 762 home runs.

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SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a tough season despite their high-profile roster.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-56 record in 98 games.

Following Seattle, the Giants will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday.