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San Francisco Giants Sign MLB Legend’s Nephew Before Mariners Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will look to win their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Giants lost 4-3 on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants Sign MLB Legend’s Nephew

GettyBarry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during his game against the San Diego Padres during a Major League Baseball game on September 26, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California.

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Peyton Bonds in the 2026 MLB Draft.

He is the nephew of MLB legend Barry Bonds.

@SFGProspects wrote (on July 11): “With the 90th pick in the @MLBDraft, the @SFGiants have selected OF Peyton Bonds out of @RutgersBaseball”

It’s now been announced that Bonds has signed a deal with the Giants.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote: “3rd-rder Peyton Bonds signs w/ @SFGiants for $887k (full slot 90 value). @RutgersBaseball OF, combination of bat speed, in-zone contact & exit velos portend future power. Good CF instincts too. Nephew of Barry, grandson of Bobby.”

Social Media On Peyton

Here’s what people have been saying:

Jeff Young: “Peyton Bonds gets slot value. The #SFGiants now have 2 of their 11 picks within the first 10 rounds signed.”

@ABartholomew_05: “Flora, Bonds, and Fisher are the confirmed bonuses so far. Giants can spend up to 5% over their pool so that leaves about $9,178,630 for the rest of their picks if I did the math right.”

Shayna Rubin: “Michael Holmes said they got a good look at Peyton Bonds while watching him at Rutgers w/ Trevor Cohen, a fast-rising prospect in SF’s system. The Barry part wasn’t so much a factor.”

Looking At Barry

GettyBarry Bonds #25 of San Francisco Giants looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Reds on September 4, 2006 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As for Barry, he spent the final 15 seasons of his 22-year career with the Giants.

They reached the 2002 World Series.

He also broke the all-time home run record as a member of the franchise.

The 61-year-old retired with 762 home runs.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being pulled during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Giants have had a tough season despite their high-profile roster.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-56 record in 98 games.

Following Seattle, the Giants will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Sign MLB Legend’s Nephew Before Mariners Game

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