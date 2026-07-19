San Francisco Giants Sign Pitcher To $8 Million Deal During Mariners Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants are playing the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a 7-0 win on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Sign Pitcher To $8 Million Deal

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Jackson Flora in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 4th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @SFGiants select @UCSB_Baseball right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora, No. 4 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

On Saturday, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the news that Flora has now signed a deal with the Giants.

Callis wrote: “1st-rder Jackson Flora signs w/ @SFGiants for $7,997,500 (slot 4 value = $8,988,400). @UCSB_Baseball RHP, consensus best pitcher in @MLBDraft, mid-90s fastball to 100 mph w/good shape, slider & kick change are weapons too. Led NCAA D-I with 1.06 ERA.”