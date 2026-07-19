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San Francisco Giants Sign Pitcher To $8 Million Deal During Mariners Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 30: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants are playing the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a 7-0 win on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Sign Pitcher To $8 Million Deal

GettyPresident of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Jackson Flora in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 4th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @SFGiants select @UCSB_Baseball right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora, No. 4 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

On Saturday, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the news that Flora has now signed a deal with the Giants.

Callis wrote: “1st-rder Jackson Flora signs w/ @SFGiants for $7,997,500 (slot 4 value = $8,988,400). @UCSB_Baseball RHP, consensus best pitcher in @MLBDraft, mid-90s fastball to 100 mph w/good shape, slider & kick change are weapons too. Led NCAA D-I with 1.06 ERA.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Sign Pitcher To $8 Million Deal During Mariners Series

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