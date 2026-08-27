8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 10-9.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 10-9, failing to pick up their first sweep. This is the first time in franchise history that they lost when leading by six runs in the ninth inning. What a season.”

8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released

This week, it was announced that a former Giants player had been released by the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Durham Bulls released RF Austin Slater.”

Slater had most recently been at the Triple-A level, but he appeared in seven games for the Rays earlier this year.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote (on August 26): “Sources: Veteran outfielder Austin Slater has opted out of his minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and is looking for a major-league deal. Slater, who has played in 10 major-league seasons, was hitting .305/.407/.453 in 35 games in Triple-A.”

Looking At Slater’s Giants Run

Slater was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Giants.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

During the 2021 season, Slater appeared in a career-high 129 games (and hit 12 home runs with 15 stolen bases).

The Giants also made the MLB playoffs that year.

Following San Francisco, Slater had stops with the Reds, Orioles, White Sox, Yankees, Marlins and Mets.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now