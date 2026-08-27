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8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Austin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants points to the sky as he crosses home plate after he hit a lead off home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 10-9.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 10-9, failing to pick up their first sweep. This is the first time in franchise history that they lost when leading by six runs in the ninth inning. What a season.”

8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released

GettyAustin Slater #53 scores on a double off the bat of Evan Longoria of the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, it was announced that a former Giants player had been released by the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Durham Bulls released RF Austin Slater.”

Slater had most recently been at the Triple-A level, but he appeared in seven games for the Rays earlier this year.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote (on August 26): “Sources: Veteran outfielder Austin Slater has opted out of his minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and is looking for a major-league deal. Slater, who has played in 10 major-league seasons, was hitting .305/.407/.453 in 35 games in Triple-A.”

Looking At Slater’s Giants Run

GettyAustin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants hits a double that scored a run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on April 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Slater was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Giants.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

During the 2021 season, Slater appeared in a career-high 129 games (and hit 12 home runs with 15 stolen bases).

The Giants also made the MLB playoffs that year.

GettyAustin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants points skyward after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres October 5, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Following San Francisco, Slater had stops with the Reds, Orioles, White Sox, Yankees, Marlins and Mets.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants argues with umpire Ryan Blakney #36 after Blakney ejected Vitello from their game against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

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