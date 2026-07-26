Robbie Ray Makes Honest Statement About San Francisco Giants Future

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will look to sweep the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Giants won by a score of 9-2 on Saturday.

Robbie Ray Makes Honest Statement About Giants Future

Robbie Ray had a strong showing on Saturday, as he went 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and no runs.

After the game, Ray was asked about his future with San Francisco (h/t 95.7 The Game).

Saturday could have potentially been his last home game at Oracle Park.

Ray: “I haven’t really thought about it. Like I’ve said before, I’m not on social media, so I don’t really see things going on… I’m just trying to go out there and give my team a chance to win every time. Whatever happens is going to happen. I’ve been through it before so it’s not gonna be a surprise.”

Ray has gone 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) this season.

He could be an excellent addition to a contending team.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote (on Saturday): “Pretty clear that the Giants did not want to push Robbie Ray anymore than they needed to today. He finished with 6 stress-free innings, needing only 80 pitches.”

Looking At Ray