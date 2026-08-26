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San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Reds Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants are coming off a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Jung Hoo Lee finished with one hit and one stolen base.

SF Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Updated Giants 8/26 J. Cox CF R. Devers 1B O. Basabe DH B. Kennedy 3B T. Hill LF A. Knizner C C. Koss SS G. McCray RF S. Whitcomb 2B L. Webb SP”

Lee has been scratched from the lineup.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added: “Jung Hoo Lee got scratched, Grant McCray is now in right field. It’s a Basabe-Kennedy three-four today.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Reds Series

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