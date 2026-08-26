San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Reds Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants are coming off a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Jung Hoo Lee finished with one hit and one stolen base.

SF Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Updated Giants 8/26 J. Cox CF R. Devers 1B O. Basabe DH B. Kennedy 3B T. Hill LF A. Knizner C C. Koss SS G. McCray RF S. Whitcomb 2B L. Webb SP”

Lee has been scratched from the lineup.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added: “Jung Hoo Lee got scratched, Grant McCray is now in right field. It’s a Basabe-Kennedy three-four today.”