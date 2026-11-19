The San Francisco Giants have signed 32-year-old right-handed pitcher Erick Mejia to a minor-league contract, according to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero.

Mejia used to play for the Kansas City Royals as a position player. He started pitching in 2024 with the Washington Nationals organization.

San Francisco Giants Sign RHP Erick Mejia

Romero wrote on X:

“The San Francisco Giants have signed right-hander Erick Mejia to a minor league contract.

Mejia, 32, is a former position player who transitioned to pitching and can consistently reach 98-100 mph with his fastball. He spent the past three seasons developing in the Nationals’ minor league system, making significant strides in 2026.

He put together an impressive 2026 campaign, going 4-0, 1.09 ERA over 33 innings with 42 strikeouts while holding opposing hitters to a .198 batting average, showcasing his potential as a high-velocity bullpen arm.”

Looking at Erick Mejia’s Career

Since converting to a pitcher, Mejia has posted a 3.14 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 101 strikeouts over 83 innings across 76 appearances.

This season, he went 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 30 innings across 30 outings.

Mejia signed his first professional contract with the Seattle Mariners in 2012.

The Mariners traded Mejia to the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2016 for right-hander Joe Wieland.

The Dodgers traded Mejia to the Royals in a three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox in January 2018.

Via MLB.com (Jan. 4, 2018): “Chicago White Sox Traded 2B Jake Peter to Los Angeles Dodgers; Los Angeles Dodgers Traded cash, RHP Joakim Soria and LHP Luis Avilan to Chicago White Sox; Los Angeles Dodgers Traded SS Erick Mejia and RHP Trevor Oaks to Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Royals Traded RHP Joakim Soria and LHP Scott Alexander to Los Angeles Dodgers.”

Mejia has appeared in just 17 big-league games, all with Kansas City, from 2019-20. He went 6-for-36 with two doubles, four walks and 14 strikeouts in his limited MLB action.

Mejia had been with the Washington Nationals Organization since the 2023 season before signing with the Giants.