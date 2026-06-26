San Francisco Giants Player Suffers Injury Before Braves Series

On Friday evening, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants are coming off a 9-6 loss to the Athletics (on Thursday).

Giants Player Suffers Injury Before Braves Series

During Thursday’s game, Daniel Susac suffered an injury.

He finished the day with one strikeout in two at-bats.

Susan Slusser of San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “Susac left with back tightness. Considered day to day but I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see another catcher here tomorrow just in case. Can’t go with just one catcher if iffy.”

Susac is currently batting .267 with 27 hits, 14 RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 36 games.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@IAIM4409: “Anything is better. Since that hot start for Susac the Giants catching production is basically Bailey with poorer defense.”

@string49: “I hope they give Cavanaugh a chance but it will probably be Rodriguez”

@EYDShow: “FWIW Drew Cavanaugh is not in the lineup today with Sac and Rodriguez is starting at C. Usually a bit telling who will be the guy pulled up if they go the IL route with Susac.”

@RogerWeigel7: “If SF Giants catcher Daniel Susac has to go on the IL, we may get a chance to see rookie catcher Drew Cavanaugh, a left-handed hitter batting .330 for the River Cats.”

@K9Dirk: “But Bailey was the problem, last 7 games, Susac 1 for 16. Bailey 7 for 19. And Susac has already been on the IL once 🤦🏼‍♀️”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 33-47 record in 80 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 16-21 in 37 games at home).