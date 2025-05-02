The San Francisco Giants Shock MLB in 2025

One month into the 2025 MLB season, the San Francisco Giants have emerged as one of the league’s biggest surprises—and they’re doing it in the most unlikely way.

Only two and a half games behind from first place in the ultra-competitive NL West, the Giants have surged past preseason expectations. Most analysts predicted them to finish fourth in the division, comfortably ahead of only the Rockies. Instead, they’ve posted the best run differential in the division and held their own through one of the league’s most demanding schedules.

According to a CBS Sports “Batting Around” panel, multiple MLB experts pegged the Giants as their most surprising team of the season. Analyst Matt Snyder noted that San Francisco has faced the second-hardest schedule in baseball and was “mostly in the mix for the best record in the league.” While skepticism about sustainability lingers, comparisons to their improbable 107-win 2021 campaign are already being made.

Winning the Hard Way

What’s making this run even more impressive is how the Giants are doing it. Unlike recent years, where pitching and defense were the strengths, this time, they’re getting key contributions from the offense—especially from outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The South Korean star has transitioned to MLB seamlessly and provided a much-needed spark at the top of the lineup.

But Lee has not been the only story. The Giants have had early success due to the resurgence of veteran Wilmer Flores. After a down year in 2024, Flores has bounced back in a big way, providing consistent power and clutch hitting in the middle of the lineup. He’s already surpassed his early-season production from last year and is on pace for one of his most efficient offensive campaigns.

Whether he’s filling in at first base, DH, or coming off the bench, Flores is giving the Giants exactly what they need: a steady bat, veteran leadership, and timely knocks in big moments. His comeback has been a stabilizing force for a team many assumed lacked the firepower to compete.

Dayn Perry of CBS pointed out that San Francisco has “defied expectations” despite facing one of the most demanding schedules in baseball. With Lee’s strong performance and depth stepping up early, the Giants thrive in a division stacked with talent from Los Angeles, Arizona, and San Diego.

A Familiar Feeling

This isn’t the first time the Giants have come out of nowhere. In 2021, they were widely dismissed as an aging roster stuck between rebuild and contention. Instead, they went on to win 107 games—shocking the league and edging out the heavily favored Dodgers for the NL West title.

That team was fueled by bounce-back seasons from veterans like Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, and an under appreciated pitching staff that thrived under manager Gabe Kapler. It was one of the most unexpected division titles in recent memory.

Now, with a similar formula of veteran depth, balanced offense, and a chip on their shoulder, the 2025 Giants are showing shades of that same scrappy identity.

Of course, the question remains—can they sustain it? Some regression is expected, especially with a roster that lacks top-tier stars. But if they can continue to grind out wins and survive the division gauntlet, San Francisco could stay in the playoff mix well into the summer.

What to Watch

The next few weeks will be critical. If the Giants can maintain their pace while other contenders get healthy, they’ll have a shot to prove this isn’t just another hot April. Key matchups against division rivals and AL powerhouses will test just how real this start is.

For now, though, they’ve already forced the baseball world to take notice.