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SF Giants Manager Comments On Surprising Rafael Devers Pre-Game Decision

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 20: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 6-3. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the San Diego Padres.

They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants won 4-1. Robbie Ray had another really good start, Daniel Susac hit another homer and Rafael Devers got three hits after getting robbed. They’ve won five of their last seven.”

Vitello Comments On Devers Pre-Game Decision

GettyLuis Arraez #1, Rafael Devers #16 and Christian Koss #50 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in a game at Petco Park on July 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Earlier this week, Devers was seen taking ground balls at second base.

Evan Webeck of The California Post Sports wrote (on July 29): “With Casey Schmitt headed for likely season-ending surgery and Luis Arraez likely playing for another team this time next week, look who’s taking ground balls at second base — Rafael Devers 👀”

Manager Tony Vitello was later asked about Devers at second base (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & California).

Reporter: “Looked like Devers was taking some ground balls at second base before the game. Is that something you’re seriously considering?”

Vitello: “No… I would. He wouldn’t. That’s something that I like that guys do. I think we get in a box too much… Rafi’s gone to second, short before… Just getting some ground balls and some rhythm… He’s got the freedom to do that, and I think it only helps.”

Looking At Devers

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after he hit a single that scored a run against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Oracle Park on July 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Devers is in the middle of his second season with the Giants.

He is batting .248 with 103 hits, 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 57 runs in 109 games.

The three-time MLB All-Star had spent 8.5 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (before the Giants).

SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 scores on a sacrifice fly hit by Daniel Susac #6 of the San Francisco Giants as Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres is late with the tage during the fifth inning of a game at Petco Park on July 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

The Giants have one of the most talented rosters in the National League.

That said, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-62 record in 109 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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SF Giants Manager Comments On Surprising Rafael Devers Pre-Game Decision

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