SF Giants Manager Comments On Surprising Rafael Devers Pre-Game Decision

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the San Diego Padres.

They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants won 4-1. Robbie Ray had another really good start, Daniel Susac hit another homer and Rafael Devers got three hits after getting robbed. They’ve won five of their last seven.”

Vitello Comments On Devers Pre-Game Decision

Earlier this week, Devers was seen taking ground balls at second base.

Evan Webeck of The California Post Sports wrote (on July 29): “With Casey Schmitt headed for likely season-ending surgery and Luis Arraez likely playing for another team this time next week, look who’s taking ground balls at second base — Rafael Devers 👀”

Manager Tony Vitello was later asked about Devers at second base (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & California).

Reporter: “Looked like Devers was taking some ground balls at second base before the game. Is that something you’re seriously considering?”

Vitello: “No… I would. He wouldn’t. That’s something that I like that guys do. I think we get in a box too much… Rafi’s gone to second, short before… Just getting some ground balls and some rhythm… He’s got the freedom to do that, and I think it only helps.”

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Looking At Devers

Devers is in the middle of his second season with the Giants.

He is batting .248 with 103 hits, 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 57 runs in 109 games.

The three-time MLB All-Star had spent 8.5 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (before the Giants).

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have one of the most talented rosters in the National League.

That said, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-62 record in 109 games.