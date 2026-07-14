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Tony Vitello And San Francisco Giants Get Delivered Brutally Honest Message

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with significant high expectations due to their expensive roster.

That said, the team has struggled under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

SF Giants Get Delivered Brutally Honest Message

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recently, Rob Parker made a bold statement about Vitello and the Giants (via 95.7 The Game).

Parker did not hold back in his opinion of the team.

Host: “I think Vitello might be done man.”

Parker: “I think that that is absolutely a possibility because it’s just a lot of stuff. Buster Posey has to shoulder some of the blame too with what he’s put together in this team, but also hiring a novice as a manager in the NL West against the two-time defending Dodgers. That’s who you’re putting up a guy who’s never managed or coached in the big leagues at all. It just seemed like a real stretch as a hire. If this was Tampa Bay or some other kind of organization or whatever, maybe I would buy into it, but San Francisco, the fifth largest market in the country and team and history and great players, that’s what we’re doing now. We’re going to let people learn on the job. Bad move, bad team… There’s nothing to like about the Giants, zero.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Tony Vitello And San Francisco Giants Get Delivered Brutally Honest Message

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