Tony Vitello And San Francisco Giants Get Delivered Brutally Honest Message

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with significant high expectations due to their expensive roster.

That said, the team has struggled under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

SF Giants Get Delivered Brutally Honest Message

Recently, Rob Parker made a bold statement about Vitello and the Giants (via 95.7 The Game).

Parker did not hold back in his opinion of the team.

Host: “I think Vitello might be done man.”

Parker: “I think that that is absolutely a possibility because it’s just a lot of stuff. Buster Posey has to shoulder some of the blame too with what he’s put together in this team, but also hiring a novice as a manager in the NL West against the two-time defending Dodgers. That’s who you’re putting up a guy who’s never managed or coached in the big leagues at all. It just seemed like a real stretch as a hire. If this was Tampa Bay or some other kind of organization or whatever, maybe I would buy into it, but San Francisco, the fifth largest market in the country and team and history and great players, that’s what we’re doing now. We’re going to let people learn on the job. Bad move, bad team… There’s nothing to like about the Giants, zero.”