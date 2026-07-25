Giants Manager Tony Vitello Reveals Big Starting Pitcher News After Latest Injury

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 in extra innings on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

First baseman Rafael Devers hit a walk-off ground-rule double to score utility man Jesus Rodriguez in the bottom of the 10th inning. But center fielder Grant McCray made an incredible throw in the top of the 10th inning to give the Giants a chance to win.

The Giants are currently taking on the Angels in the second game of the series.

Tony Vitello Announces Carson Whisenhunt Will Start On Sunday

Giants’ manager Tony Vitello told reporters before Saturday’s game that left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt will start for the team in Sunday’s series finale.

“Carson Whisenhunt will start tomorrow, per Tony Vitello,” Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News shared. “It won’t be a one-and-done, and he should get a decent runway to make some starts up here.”

The 25-year-old pitcher will get the start in place of Trevor McDonald, who recently was moved to the 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain. But Whisenhunt could get more opportunities to pitch after Vitello said it’s “less likely” that McDonald returns this season.

Tony Vitello said he does think Bader will return this season. It’s “less likely” with McDonald. https://t.co/yzDc2HkKDG — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 24, 2026

Whisenhunt is one of the Giants’ top pitching prospects and has been promoted from Triple-A Sacramento each of the last two seasons. Last year, the left-hander made five starts with San Francisco. He tallied a 2-1 record with a 5.01 ERA.

Whisenhunt has thrown two impressive starts this season for the Giants. He has won both games, giving up 4 runs in 10 1/3 innings. San Francisco will now get a good evaluation of Whisenhunt with McDonald out for an extended period of time.

Social Media Reactions to Whisenhunt Starting

@Jeff Young: “Carson Whisenhunt should be able to get 10+ starts through the remainder of the year if he stays healthy. That should be a healthy sample to evaluate for beyond this season.”

@Giant Chat: “It is officially Carson Whisenhunt time. The Giants will finally get to evaluate him the rest of the season and see if we have another piece for next year.”

@Michael Monreal: “I’d assume Whisenhunt gets a pretty solid look here. Obviously McDonald is hurt, but outside of that and the deadline, it’s pretty clear the southpaw has earned a real shot. Excited to see what he can do after the two solid starts earlier this year.”

@Orange and Black Pod: “Whisenhunt should get a long look this time around. Not just because McDonald is hurt and likely out for the season, but because of the deadline as well, as I expect Ray to be traded.”

Giants Right Now

The Giants will conclude their three-game series against the Angels on Sunday. San Francisco currently holds a 43-60 record and is 2-5 since the All-Star break.

The Giants will likely be one of the few sellers at the trade deadline. They have multiple talented players on their roster, including top trade candidates Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.