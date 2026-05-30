Giants’ Tony Vitello Drops Blunt Quote After Brutal Walk-Off Loss

Friday had the makings of a positive day for the San Francisco Giants. Logan Webb returned from the injured list for the first time since May 5. Jung Hoo Lee was back in the lineup too, also returning from injury. The Giants took a 6-3 lead into the ninth inning at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Then it fell apart completely.

Giants Collapse in the Ninth

Caleb Kilian, attempting to earn his fourth save, surrendered a three-run, game-tying home run to Hunter Goodman before serving up a walk-off two-run shot to Ezequiel Tovar, his second homer of the game. Five runs in the ninth. An 8-6 defeat. The Giants’ fourth straight loss.

It is the fifth walk-off loss for San Francisco this season, tied for the second-most in all of baseball. Manager Tony Vitello did not sugarcoat it afterward.

“I mean the last inning obviously is a bitter pill, unfortunately one that we’ve experienced before,” Vitello said.

Vitello acknowledged that Coors Field can play a role, but still gave full credit to the Rockies hitters for executing when it mattered.

“Just sucks the way it ended,” Vitello said.

Colorado’s comeback had actually begun a frame earlier. Keaton Winn gave up a two-run homer to Tovar in the eighth, the first long ball Winn has allowed this season, to cut the lead to one. Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, but it was not enough.

Play

Webb Encouraged Despite Mixed Return

Webb’s return was a bright spot amid the disappointment. Pitching for the first time since May 5 following a knee injury, he allowed one run on three hits across 4 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out five on 86 pitches.

The walks were a concern but the stuff was encouraging. Webb said he felt “the best I felt physically all season,” Webb said, describing it as a step in the right direction after his time away. He acknowledged the free passes were not ideal and identified attacking hitters more aggressively as the key focus for his next start.

Lee’s Bright Night

Lee’s return was arguably the best individual performance of the day. The outfielder recorded his second four-hit game of the season and made a pair of run-saving catches, including one in the lights that preserved San Francisco’s early lead. Vitello was glowing in his praise, highlighting Lee’s comfort level at the plate and his instincts in the outfield.

Having both Webb and Lee back gives the Giants a genuine boost heading into the rest of the series. The bullpen giving the game away is a separate and ongoing problem.

Final Word for the Giants

San Francisco now sit just a game and a half ahead of the Rockies for the worst record in the National League. The ninth inning was another tough one to take in a season full of them.

Webb is back. Lee is back. The bullpen remains a concern.