Giants’ Tony Vitello Gives Major Update On Recent Call Up

The San Francisco Giants took a rare step when they called up 24-year-old outfielder Jonah Cox from Double-A Richmond. Cox skipped Triple-A Sacramento and joined the major league club on May 31.

The 24-year-old can play all three outfield positions, but Giants’ manager Tony Vitello “envisions Cox playing center.”

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote on X, “Vitello envisions Cox playing center, word is he’s the best defensive outfielder in the entire organization. He’s likely to start in center field tomorrow.”

Jonah Cox Not In Today’s Starting Lineup

The right-handed hitting Cox was not in the San Francisco Giants’ starting lineup ahead of their series finale matchup against the Colorado Rockies. But the Giants are set to face a left-handed pitcher when they start a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers tomorrow, Jun 1. Shane Drohan is the probable starting pitcher for the Brewers, according to ESPN.

Starting center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on the 10-day IL with left plantar fasciitis. This opens an avenue for Cox and left-handed hitting Drew Gilbert to get reps in center field.

Jung Hoo Lee has held down the right field position after returning from IL. And Casey Schmitt has transitioned to left field to open the designated hitter role for top prospect Bryce Eldridge.

Jonah Cox Adds Much-Needed Speed For Giants

At a minimum, Cox should help add speed and athleticism on the bases to the Giants, who are last in the MLB in stolen bases. The outfielder has 27 stolen bases with Double-A Richmond. He also recorded 58 stolen bags in High-A Eugene last season. For comparison, the big league club has only swiped 14 bases through 58 games.

But the speedy Cox also has one of the best batting averages in the minor leagues as well. He posted a .400 average with a 1.097 OPS in 44 games. The right-handed hitter also tallied 6 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Jonah Cox Makes Huge Leap From Double-A To MLB

Jonah Cox was acquired when the Giants traded right-hander Ross Stripling to the Athletics for the outfield prospect. The 24-year-old has impressed at every minor league level. But he makes the rare jump from Double-A to the Major League.

Cox is the first player to get called up from the Double-A Richmond Squirrels to the San Francisco Giants since Miguel Gomez in 2017, according to Squirrels Broadcaster Trey Wilson.

There are notable players who had extensive MLB careers that Wilson mentioned. Right-handed pitcher Hunter Strickland made the jump in 2014 and played 11 seasons in the MLB. Infielder Matt Duffy also got called up in 2014 and had a 9-year MLB career.