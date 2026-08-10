San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Continues To Dominate After Recent Promotion

The San Francisco Giants concluded their home three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. They lost 3-1 in extras despite ace starting pitcher Logan Webb giving up only one run in 8 innings.

The Giants are now 2-4 since Aug. 3’s trade deadline and have lost consecutive series to the Texas Rangers and Tigers. They are currently 20 games below .500 and hold the second-worst record in the National League.

Despite the struggles at the MLB level, the Giants’ minor league organization continues to get impressive performances from one of their top prospects.

Josuar Gonzalez Impresses in Low-A After Recent Promotion

After dominating rookie ball, Josuar Gonzalez and fellow top prospect Luis Hernandez were promoted to Low-A San Jose on Jul. 24. The 18-year-old shortstop Gonzalez showcased his skills this past week with the Low-A San Jose Giants.

San Francisco’s No. 1 prospect slashed .409/.500/.727 last week in San Jose. He recorded four extra-base hits and a 199 wRC+.

Gonzalez was the second-best international prospect in 2025 and agreed to a massive deal to join the Giants. He and San Francisco agreed to a signing bonus just under $3 million.

The teenage infielder is now the No. 15 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The switch-hitting Gonzalez is slashing an absurd .357/.462/.595 in 11 games with San Jose. He has also recorded 2 home runs and 11 RBIs in 42 at-bats.

Social Media Reactions to Josuar Gonzalez’s Performance

Giants fans started to share their reactions to the 18-year-old’s performance in Low-A thus far:

Matthew Knauer: “It’s been just 11 games in affiliated ball, but Josuar Gonzalez has all the makings of a future #1 overall prospect.”

Coast to Coast baseball: “Josuar Gonzalez is making Low-A look like child’s play man… Might mess around and get a cup of tea in Eugene, but at the very least, I bet that’s where he starts the season next year.”

Ariel B.: “Various prospect evaluators have hinted at Josuar Gonzalez becoming the top prospect in the game. Every evaluation of him is glowing and rightfully so. Toolsy, twitchy, well skilled on both sides of the ball. Please stay healthy!!”

Giants Hot Takes: “Josuar Gonzalez is a star. He has the ‘it’ factor.”

What’s Next For the Giants

The SF Giants will start their series opener against the Houston Astros on Monday at 6:45 p.m PST. Right-hander Blade Tidwell and Hayden Wesneski are the probable pitchers for both teams.

San Francisco is in the middle of a nine-game homestand.

They will conclude their three-game series against the Astros on Wednesday before hosting the Colorado Rockies.