Toronto Blue Jays Eyeing San Francisco Giants $155 Million Star

The San Francisco Giants struggled in 2026, posting a 65-97 record. They had multiple issues that President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey will have to address this offseason.

The Giants suffered multiple injuries to pitchers in their rotation, and their bullpen struggled to maintain leads in the late innings.

San Francisco also did not get enough production from their highest-paid hitters.

Blue Jays Interested In Giants $155 Million Star

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in a possible trade for Giants shortstop Willy Adames, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

Bannon wrote: “Toronto, at least internally, also discussed a move for San Francisco Giants infielder Willy Adames, though the remaining $155 million on his contract probably isn’t that appealing given his recent struggles.”

The Blue Jays middle infielders owned the fourth-lowest OPS last year. It is a position the team is looking to improve despite having Andres Gimenez and Ernie Clement.

Bannon also included free agents Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Brandon Lowe as potential players the Blue Jays could sign. Or Washington Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams and Los Angeles Angels Zach Neto that Toronto could target via trade.

Willy Adames Owed a Lot of Money

Adames is two seasons into his 7-year, $182 million contract he signed to join the Giants in December 2024.

The shortstop will make roughly $32 million per year for the next five seasons, according to Spotrac.

There is one complication, however, if both the Giants and Blue Jays agree on a trade. Adames has a no-trade clause built into his contract.

Bleacher Report also recently ranked Adames among MLB’s 10 most untradeable contracts.

“Even in a thin market for shortstops where J.P. Crawford and Mauricio Dubón represent the top options, Adames looks untradeable, and he stands as the worst contract on the books for a San Francisco organization with a few unsightly ones,” Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote.

Looking at Willy Adames’ Recent Struggles

Adames had a shaky start during his first year with the Giants. But he still finished with 30 home runs, 87 RBIs and a 3.7 WAR. He was the first Giant to reach 30 home runs since Barry Bonds did so in 2004.

However, the infielder’s production significantly dipped in 2026. He posted a slash line of .230/.289/.424 for a career-low OPS of .713.

While he still showed power, recording 21 home runs, his .289 on-base percentage ranked 125th among the 135 players who qualified for the batting title.

The 30-year-old was also among the worst fielders in MLB. His -5 Defensive Runs Saved and -17 Outs Above Average were the worst of his career.