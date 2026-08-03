San Francisco Giants Reportedly Trade 4-Year MLB Player To Phillies

Caleb Kilian had been in the middle of his first season pitching for the San Francisco Giants.

He is currently 3-6 with a 4.26 ERA in 45 games.

On Monday morning, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that the Giants are trading Luis Arráez to the Philadelphia Phillies.

As part of the deal, Kilian is also going to the Phillies.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic wrote: “I can confirm that Giants reliever Caleb Kilian will also be going to the Phillies”

Looking At Kilian

Kilian was picked in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft (by the Giants).

However, he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs (2022-24).

The 29-year-old did not pitch in the MLB during the 2025 season.

For the Giants, Kilian was a solid pick up this year.

Here’s what people were saying about Kilian:

Cory Nidoh: “Caleb Killian could be an under the radar pickup for the #Phillies. He has five years of control, increased K% (15% in 2024, 28% this season) also induces a ton of groundball outs.”

@PhilsTailgate: “Caleb Kilian has 5 years of control 👀”

David Murphy: “Caleb Killian this season vs. ATL/CHC/LAD/MIL/SDP/ARI: 19.2 IP, 4 ER, 23 SO, 5 BB Velo jumped from 94 to 97 this year. Something to consider along with Arraez”

Alex Pavlovic: “Caleb Kilian ended up being a great offseason addition, but Giants are going to have a lot of RHP who will compete for setup roles next season. In addition to some in current bullpen, Randy Rodriguez is doing great in TJ rehab. Rowan Wick, Jose Butto are also on the way back.”

Thomas Nestico: “Caleb Killian (acquired by PHI) is a former top prospect who has found his footing as a RP this season. He can hit upper-90s on his cut-ride fastball and throws a pair of whiff-heavy breaking balls. His underlying metrics are much better than what his 4.26 ERA would indicate”