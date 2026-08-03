Giants Trade Robbie Ray to Division Rival in Blockbuster Move

The San Francisco Giants are finalizing a trade that sends left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced on Monday.

The Giants will get right-hander Miguel Mendez and shortstop Joniel Hernandez in exchange for Ray, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

This is not a surprising trade for the Giants. Ray is on an expiring contract and will become a free agent at the end of this season.

This is also the third trade the Giants have made in the last 24 hours. San Francisco sent starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves for Anthony Molina on Sunday night. The Giants announced that they optioned Molina to Triple-A Sacramento after the finalized trade.

The Giants also sent All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed reliever Caleb Killian to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair. Marquez was the No. 4 Phillies prospect.

Robbie Ray’s Career In San Francisco

The southpaw pitcher joined the Giants when San Francisco traded outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Anthony Desclafani to the Seattle Mariners.

The 2021 Cy Young winner was a solid No. 2 pitcher behind ace Logan Webb during his three-year tenure with the Giants.

Ray made the All-Star team last season. He posted an 11-8 record with a 3.65 ERA in 2025.

The left-handed starting pitcher had similar production this season. He currently has a 10-6 record and a 3.08 ERA through 21 starts. Ray has struck out 107 batters in 122.2 innings pitched.

“There’s the other expected trade of the day. Robbie Ray’s last start turned out to be an audition for the team on the other side,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote via X.

Ray pitched 6 innings, giving up 1 run and punching out 6 Padres batters in the Giants’ 4-1 win over San Diego. That was the last start Ray made in a San Francisco uniform.

Social Media Reactions to the Robbie Ray Trade

Here is what people are saying on X about Robbie Ray being traded to the Padres.

Jeff Young: “The #SFGiants went into the trade deadline with 4 expiring contracts, and they have moved 3 so far: Tyler Mahle – Braves, Luis Arráez – Phillies, Robbie Ray – Padres. JT Brubaker is the lone exception, with a few hours to go before the deadline.”

John Shea: “Robbie Ray staying in division. The fifth trade of his career. His sixth team.”

Coast to Coast Baseball: “Miguel Mendez is the Robbie Ray return Padres #4 prospect, 24-year-old RHP, ++ fastball/slider. Could be elite in a relief role, but has been working as a starter in AA for SD.”

Matthew Knauer: “Wow, Miguel Mendez is the return for Robbie Ray. Another stellar addition to the crop of young arms.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants will now have two open starting pitcher roles after dealing Mahle and Ray. It will be interesting to see who San Francisco gives those starts to.

San Francisco is 2-3 in their last five games. They lost 3 out of 4 games to the Padres most recently.

They currently hold the third-worst National League record at 47-65. San Francisco is 12 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot.