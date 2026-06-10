Former San Francisco Giants Infielder Becomes Free Agent After Dodgers Release

Tyler Fitzgerald’s tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers has come to an official end. The Dodgers just released the former Giants starting infielder, according to The Athletic‘s Fabian Ardaya, making him a free agent.

Fitzgerald, 28, was acquired by the Dodgers in April. This comes less than a month after the San Francisco Giants designated their former second baseman for assignment. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays after that DFA, then ended up with the Dodgers a couple of weeks later for cash considerations.

Fitzgerald had been with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City since they acquired him from the Blue Jays. He was placed on the team’s injured list on June 4. Because of that, Los Angeles could not free up a 40-man spot without releasing him.

Recapping Tyler Fitzgerald’s Tenure With the Giants

The Giants selected Tyler Fitzgerald in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. Four years later, he made his debut with the club.

Across three seasons with San Francisco, Fitzgerald has produced a .252/.309/.430 slash with 3.3 fWAR. Much of his success came in 2024, when he hit .280 with 15 home runs and a 132 wRC+ across 96 games. He was not able to replicate that success in 2025, as a rib injury negatively affected his season.

In the aftermath of his rough 2025 season, the Giants signed Luis Arraez in free agency. Arraez replaced Fitzgerald at second base, with the 28-year-old optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to start the season. Eventually, the club cut him from their 40-man roster on March 30 to free up a spot for right-hander Dylan Smith. Fitzgerald was later dealt to the Blue Jays for cash considerations.

What’s Next for Tyler Fitzgerald?

While Tyler Fitzgerald becomes a free agent, it’s unlikely he’ll change organizations with his current injury situation. He’ll likely sign a minor league deal to return to the Dodgers’ organization, with the pay likely being similar.

While the Giants could theoretically sign Fitzgerald, a reunion is unlikely given his current injury and a lack of opportunity. They currently have an infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Luis Arraez, and Rafael Devers, with Bryce Eldridge serving as the designated hitter. There simply is no room for him to play on the Giants, even in a reduced role.

Fitzgerald has already burned his last minor league option this season in his stay with the Dodgers organization. He’ll likely finish out the year with Oklahoma City. It’s unclear what his situation will be after the season, as he’s never been outrighted to the minors despite being DFA’d multiple times. If he doesn’t become a free agent, he’ll show up to big league camp with the Dodgers next season.