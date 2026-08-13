San Francisco Giants Star Logan Webb Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Astros Series

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get the day off following a series with the Houston Astros (at home).

Most recently, they lost by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday.

Logan Webb Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

After their series with the Astros, Logan Webb made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

There were over 2,400 likes on his post in seven hours.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous wife🎂🎉 I hope today was as perfect as you❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@david.winslow.902: “Happy birthday! That picture with the spider man poster is awesome!”

@srlangdon23: “wishing you a Happy and Funfilled Birthday Sharidan!”

@travisbrooksgolf: “Hope you guys have a fantastic time celebrating 🍾 HBD 🎂”

@auntglitter: “Logan your eyes sparkle with happiness 🤎⚾️🖤”

@breonagonzalez: “HBD to my baseball bestie! Love yous! 🥳🎂🎁🎉”

@nikkiryanphotography: “Awhhhh Happy Birthday Sharidan!!! I hope you’ve had a fabulous!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥰❤️”

Looking At Webb

Webb was picked in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

Right now, Webb is 7-7 with a 3.59 ERA in 21 starts.

The 29-year-old has made three MLB All-Star Games (and won a Gold Glove in 2025).

Looking At The Giants Right Now

Despite a very talented roster, the Giants have had an extremely disappointing year.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.

Following the Astros, the Giants will remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in San Francisco.

The Giants have gone 28-31 in 59 games at Oracle Park.