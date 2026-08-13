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San Francisco Giants Star Logan Webb Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Astros Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Logan Webb of #62 the San Francisco Giants looks on prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get the day off following a series with the Houston Astros (at home).

Most recently, they lost by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday.

Logan Webb Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After their series with the Astros, Logan Webb made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

There were over 2,400 likes on his post in seven hours.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous wife🎂🎉 I hope today was as perfect as you❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@david.winslow.902: “Happy birthday! That picture with the spider man poster is awesome!”

@srlangdon23: “wishing you a Happy and Funfilled Birthday Sharidan!”

@travisbrooksgolf: “Hope you guys have a fantastic time celebrating 🍾 HBD 🎂”

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@auntglitter: “Logan your eyes sparkle with happiness 🤎⚾️🖤”

@breonagonzalez: “HBD to my baseball bestie! Love yous! 🥳🎂🎁🎉”

@nikkiryanphotography: “Awhhhh Happy Birthday Sharidan!!! I hope you’ve had a fabulous!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥰❤️”

Looking At Webb

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on June 14, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Webb was picked in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

Right now, Webb is 7-7 with a 3.59 ERA in 21 starts.

The 29-year-old has made three MLB All-Star Games (and won a Gold Glove in 2025).

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being ejected during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Despite a very talented roster, the Giants have had an extremely disappointing year.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.

Following the Astros, the Giants will remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in San Francisco.

GettyOsleivis Basabe #39 of the San Francisco Giants receives a throw at second base from Willy Adames #2 to get Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros out in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on August 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants have gone 28-31 in 59 games at Oracle Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Star Logan Webb Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Astros Series

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