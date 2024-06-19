Baseball World Reacts to Death of Willie Mays

In the moments after the San Francisco Giants broke the news of Willie Mays’ death, the baseball world began to react to losing one of the greatest players who ever lived.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the Giants posted via X on Tuesday evening.

As news spread, broadcasts around the league paused to remember the 24-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and World Series champion. Awful Announcing compiled a thread on X of broadcasts reacting in real time, including Steve Levy, who announced the news during the Stanley Cup Finals.

“For me, he was the greatest, most complete Major League Baseball player of all time,” Levy said.

At the time of the Giants’ announcement, the team was mid-game against the Cubs in Chicago. Wrigley Field announced the news over its public address system and held a moment of silence during the game, while it flashed a graphic of Mays on the video board.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement shortly after the Giants broke the news.

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” he said. “Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.”

MLB Was About to Honor Willie Mays

Mays’ death comes just days before Major League Baseball planned to honor the legend with a game on Thursday, June 20 at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

Mays began his career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, playing 13 games for the Black Barons in 1948 at just 17 years old. Three years later, he broke in with the then-New York Giants, winning Rookie of the Year in 1951.

“Thursday’s game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers,” Manfred’s statement continued. “With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known.”

Rickwood Field was hosting a minor league game when the news broke. As word spread and the stadium acknowledged his death, fans broke into a spontaneous salute to Mays, giving him a standing ovation.

Players Pay Their Respects

Few players were universally loved quite like Mays, who combined his eye-popping stats (660 home runs) with his memorable plays (see: The Catch), and a genuine love for the game.

Barry Bonds, a former Giant himself, the MLB all-time Home Run King, and Mays’ own godson said he was “devastated” by his godfather’s death.

“I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion,” Bonds wrote via Instagram. “I have no words to describe what you mean to me- you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me. Rest in peace Willie, I love you forever.”

Players born long after Mays’ final game joined Bonds in sharing their tributes. Andrew McCutchen, who spent part of the 2018 season with the Giants revealed that Mays was one of the reasons he was excited to go to San Francisco.

“Before there was Bonds and Griffey and all these guys, and Stargell, there was Willie Mays,” he said. “He was the guy who before Rickey Henderson, before all these great center fielders even, there was Willie Mays. He was a pioneer for the game.”

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia added in a post on X:

“You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts.”

“Willie Mays #24 was a legend amongst legends,” former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jimmy Rollins wrote. “I am blessed to have spent a few weeks around Willie and I can tell you this, baseball lived deep inside of his heart and he could trash talk with the best of them! Thank you Willie.”

The respect for Mays extended far beyond baseball. Billie Jean King got to know Mays personally. The two were honored in 2010 with the Beacon Award, given to civil rights pioneers.

“He was a such a kind soul, who gifted my brother Randy a new glove and a television during his rookie year with the @SFGiants,” King said.

The Giants will return home on Monday, June 24 when they host the Cubs. The organization has not yet released details on plans to honor Mays that night.